Using Tech to Identify Calls from Contact Tracers





Over the past year, the world has found itself in an unprecedented situation and has been forced to cope with a huge public health crisis. The global pandemic that has swept the planet has caused huge devastation, mounting deaths, financial ruin for businesses and individuals, and more. The speed and ease with which the infection spreads have simply made matters worse and added to the woes of countries around the planet.

Fortunately, officials have been able to come up with a variety of solutions to help reduce the spread of the potential deadly coronavirus, one of which is through contact tracing. As our infographic shows, by getting in touch with infected hosts and exposed contacts, contact tracers can help to reduce the risk of the infection spreading by limiting interactions between those who have been exposed to the virus and other people.

One Major Issue Affecting the Efforts of Contact Tracers

Contact tracers make use of modern technology to try and get in touch with those that are affected by COVID. They can get the details of those infected using digital means, and they can then use mobile technology and online databases to get in touch with those who have been exposed. However, one thing that can do little about is people who do not answer their calls, which means that they cannot warn them that they have been exposed to the virus.

A lot of people do not answer calls from unknown numbers, and because they do not recognize the number from the contact tracer calls, many will simply ignore it. Of course, this can prove dangerous in the current climate, as it means that people will continue to go about their business and could unknowingly spread the virus to others. This then contributes to the spread of COVID and can make a bad situation a whole lot worse.

One of the things that people can do in order to avoid this situation is to use a technology to identify calls from contact tracers. While you may not be keen to answer calls from unknown numbers, one thing you can do is to try and identify the caller so you can find out whether it was a contact tracer trying to get in touch with you. The easy way to do this is with the use of a reverse phone tool, which will help you to identify callers even if they are calling from an unknown number.

Using this type of tool to identify contact tracer calls can prove invaluable in terms of helping to reduce infection rates. It also means that you can more easily protect yourself and your loved ones. For instance, once you have spoken to a contact tracer and they have confirmed you have been in contact with someone who has the virus, you can take steps such as getting yourself tested and self-isolating.

Using tech to identify calls from contact tracers is one additional way in which you can help to limit the spread of the virus.