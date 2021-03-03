Preparing for a move: the tech-savvy way





Are you planning on moving but do you dread the packing, the budgeting … or maybe even everything about that move? Then we have good and bad news for you. The bad news is that a move will probably always be stressful to some extent - even if you hire a professional moving company to do everything for you. But the good news is that not everything has to be a hassle! In this article we’ll give you some tech-savvy tips on how to move in the chillest way possible.

Use budgeting software

If you’re moving, it might be hard to keep track of all the costs. There’s the boxes, the van, possibly the in-between-storage space and then we haven’t even mentioned new furniture for your new space. If you aren’t in control of your finances, you might notice you spent way too much during your move. Luckily, there’s tons of budgeting software that you can use to input every single cost you had. That way you can always see how much you spent and the software can also tell you how much you still have left from your moving budget. Take a look at the PocketGuard, YNAB or GoodBudget apps. And if you think you’ll be too lazy to input everything in the app: there’s even apps that work together with your banking apps, so whenever you pay something by card, the other app knows you’ve spent money. Handy!

Compare moving companies or car rental places online

Finding a good moving company that doesn’t rip you off can be hard. Some companies are notorious about being vague about their prices… which of course doesn’t help you with stress. But did you know other tech-savvy people made handy compare-websites? From move.org to Unpakt.com, just give in where you live and compare the services in your area.

If you plan to move your stuff yourself, it’s also a good idea to compare the car rental places in your area online first. Afterwards you can still go over there to get a better price to rent your moving van (Dutch: verhuiswagen huren). A little tip from us: if a moving van is pricey, take a look at what it costs to rent a bigger van, e.g. one for 9 people (Dutch: 9 persoons bus huren). Due to the corona crisis, people don’t use these to travel and you can often rent them really cheap and flatten the seats to move lots of boxes!

Plan out your new home online

Can you imagine moving a heavy, huge sofa down stairs, through small corridors into a van and into your new house or apartment … to find out it doesn’t fit? Believe us: you want to spare yourself this annoyance! Luckily, there are tons of handy websites, such as modsy.com that let you film your space, so you get a 3D view of your home, ready to furnish! Other sites let you input the height, length and width of a room and of the furniture you own, so you can move everything until you’ve found just the right spot for your couch or table. Super handy!

Do you know any more tips to make moving a little easier?