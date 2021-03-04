IKIN Embraces Open Ecosystem with B2B Opportunity in Crosshairs

Science fiction and fantasy films offered a glimpse of what holographic technology, from Princess Leia’s plea for help, to Tony Stark delivering parting words. More than keeping rebel efforts alive, or a grieving family finding closure, holograms can do so much more.

Think of a warehouse setting. Rows upon row and pallets – that one can only hope are properly labeled – are all the eyes can see. Maintaining efficiency and order is a concert of time-consuming, error prone, manual tasks, making inventory management a mountain that could be a molehill.

Recently, visual technology provider IKIN announced Federated Wireless selected the firm to collaborate in order to provide the USMC improved materials management and efficiency while cutting necessary training time.

IKIN Chief Executive Officer Joe Ward explained in a recent interview, “There is a huge amount of human error that occurs in controlling inventory.” It is not uncommon to find the wrong inventory, as these warehouses are hundreds of thousands of square feet. Creating a digital twin using discreet AI and mapping out storage enabling a team member to see exactly what is where – literally see.

The IKIN RYZ accessory attaches to the device – smartphone, tablet, PC – and even in ambient light, creates a holographic image.

Ward went on to highlight how when 5G hit the scenes there was, “A big push by government to get 5G serves, hungry looking for ways to benefit. 5G is bigger stronger faster, but we weren’t.” Ward and Co-founder Taylor Scott went to work to create, “some very unique software.”

He continued, “We are not producing an entirely new operating system that has to be learned.” Both user and developers meet with a familiar interface and experience. “It’s all of the same 14 levels of code to create software on mobile,” Ward stated.

Underscoring an importance on development partners, Scott and Ward decided to be an open platform. IKIN source code is available in Unity, and automatically work with the RYZ device. Competitive visual platforms like Magic Leap and Oculus are not only extraordinarily difficult to develop for, but Ward also noted, “40% of the population can’t even use the goggles. “

In embracing an open approach, IKIN is looking for developer partners with a revenue share relationship is augment and extend the ecosystem of value-add solutions. This Summer’s ITEXPO showcases IKIN University on June 22nd, where #TechSuperShow will host the world’s first instructional program to empower software developers, and enhance emerging applications and services.

Ward explained, “We already have relationships in terms of integrating holographic capabilities,” and with a lot of pressure to be a gaming company, “I want to be more than that.” IKIN is galvanizing efforts to build out content partners and distribution channels, while delivering use cases – like the USMC – and keeping an eye to the opportunity in the B2B space.

Stay tuned. IKIN isn’t sitting on laurels.

We’ll see you in Miami.