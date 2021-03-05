FEATURE NEWS

Google's Flutter 2.0 Now Directly Supports Web/Desktop Apps

By

Flutter, the open source mobile application kit created by Google, has announced an updated release, which includes some notable new features.

Flutter 2 will now be completely supported for website and desktop applications, which will allow code writers to use a common codebase for iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems. The first edition of the UI tool kit specifically targeted app developers when it was released in 2017. The developers hope that this compatibility, among other advanced features, will drive more programmers to the platform, as many competing open-source programs are only supported for mobile apps.

“The big thing that justifies the major version number shift is, of course, the availability of web and desktop support,” commented Tim Sneath, Product Leader at Flutter. “And that’s just a fairly profound pivot. It’s rare for products that you suddenly have all these additional endpoints.”

Sneath explained that the Flutter 2’s web platform was created with a DOM-centric approach, but found it was limiting for more advanced features that his team wanted to include. This led the Flutter team to devote an entire year to make Canvas Kit, a programming tool which allows developers to use the Skia graphics engine for web applications.

“What that’s meant is that we can now essentially bypass the core HTML — sort of the document-centric parts of the web platform — and really use the app-centric parts of the web platform without leaving [behind] things like auto-complete of text or passwords and all the things that keep the web feeling very unique,” Sneath added.

The new features have driven other tech companies to create supported software for Flutter 2. Microsoft has even announced that it will be releasing contributions to the engine, specifically for foldable Android devices. Sneath and his team at Flutter plan to make the kit an industry standard for embedded devices, and will continue to work with other tech leaders to increase the kit’s popularity.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Google's Flutter 2.0 Now Directly Supports Web/Desktop Apps

By: Luke Bellos    3/5/2021

Google has unveiled the latest version of Flutter, now supports web and desktop applications.

Read More

How to Optimize Google Shopping Ads Campaigns in 2021

By: Special Guest    3/4/2021

Each day millions of people use Google to find products that they want to buy. Google Shopping Ads put your products in front of the right people at t…

Read More

IKIN Embraces Open Ecosystem with B2B Opportunity in Crosshairs

By: Maurice Nagle    3/4/2021

Science fiction and fantasy films offered a glimpse of what holographic technology, from Princess Leia's plea for help, to Tony Stark delivering parti…

Read More

What the Dark Web Actually is And Why People Use it

By: Special Guest    3/4/2021

Ever since the internet's inception in the '80s, there have been many game-changing developments and innovations. Among these, some of the most exciti…

Read More

The modern approach to document management workflow

By: Special Guest    3/3/2021

Handling massive amounts of documents remains one of the key challenges faced by every company and organization on the market. Fortunately, the develo…

Read More
View All News