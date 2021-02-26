FEATURE NEWS

Points to Consider When Purchasing a File Transfer Software

By



The COVID-19 pandemic saw a massive shift to remote working. While this has helped flatten the coronavirus curve, it opened a new world of problems for companies. With employees working from home, data transfer became a risk due to the potential for hacking employees’ home Wi-Fi networks.

Companies are investing in more sophisticated file transfer software to ensure that their data confidentiality and integrity do not suffer due to people working from home. If you are thinking about getting this software, here are some factors to consider:

Different types of file transfer protocols

When deciding which file transfer protocol to adopt and procuring the necessary software, make email security a priority. Emails are used to transfer files and have been proven a vulnerable target by hackers. GoAnywhere secure mail offers a high degree of encryption and operates as a Microsoft Outlook plug-in or within different browsers.

As an encrypted network protocol, SFTP (secure file transfer protocol) bears some risk. It allows for someone to log in remotely and operate across a business network that does not have sufficient security measures in place. However, it does encrypt commands and data and prevents open transmission of passwords and other information.

FTPS (File transfer protocol secure) utilizes SSL (secure sockets layer) to ensure private communication and relevant encryption standards. HTTPS (hypertext transfer protocol secure) is used on websites where users enter sensitive information, such as credit card or contact details.

Regulatory compliance

Companies have a duty of care to protect any confidential data they obtain by not allowing it to be hacked or corrupted. While there are no measures that will give a 100% guarantee against such occurrences, the government and many industry-related bodies have put minimum compliance regulations in place.

Utilizing a secure data transfer solution makes adhering to these requirements easier. Most are built with security monitoring and control features that include auditing and reporting on file transfer activity.

Implications of hacked or corrupted files

When choosing the right file transfer software, think about what it aims to achieve. It should protect data during transit between different users and servers. Then think about what will happen if you do not put the necessary protocols in place.

Companies have collapsed and disappeared due to data breaches. Yours is unlikely to be an exception should the same scenario occur. The reputational damage alone is so challenging to overcome that few corporations have succeeded. These breaches are not unique to massive multinational companies.

Hackers target small-to-medium businesses because their security tends to be laxer. These computer criminals might not make a considerable profit from hacking smaller companies. Still, they can do so to many businesses at once with little chance of detection before it is too late.

Customization

Your company is unique, and its file transfer software requirements are likely to differ from another. Consult with experts to determine which solutions are within your budget and will meet your security needs. Give them a full picture of your organization, what types of files you are transferring, and how sensitive they are.

A thorough data security threat assessment should be your point of departure when deciding on the way forward. While such measures might seem expensive, the payoff of having your data safe and uncompromised is even more valuable.

Your file transfer software’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. This is often employees who do not take data security seriously and will transfer files outside the network. Your workers’ buy-in is essential, and this will only happen through education and training about data security and what measures you have put in place to prevent it.


 
Author Info
Special Guest
Matt Murray


Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

How to Start Any Online Business With WordPress?

By: Special Guest    3/9/2021

Like Rome, online businesses aren't built in a day. It takes a lot of dedicated time and effort to get your business up and running. Fortunately, Word…

Read More

Google's Flutter 2.0 Now Directly Supports Web/Desktop Apps

By: Luke Bellos    3/5/2021

Google has unveiled the latest version of Flutter, now supports web and desktop applications.

Read More

How to Optimize Google Shopping Ads Campaigns in 2021

By: Special Guest    3/4/2021

Each day millions of people use Google to find products that they want to buy. Google Shopping Ads put your products in front of the right people at t…

Read More

IKIN Embraces Open Ecosystem with B2B Opportunity in Crosshairs

By: Maurice Nagle    3/4/2021

Science fiction and fantasy films offered a glimpse of what holographic technology, from Princess Leia's plea for help, to Tony Stark delivering parti…

Read More

What the Dark Web Actually is And Why People Use it

By: Special Guest    3/4/2021

Ever since the internet's inception in the '80s, there have been many game-changing developments and innovations. Among these, some of the most exciti…

Read More
View All News