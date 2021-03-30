The Development of Successful Online Casino Gaming Software





We’ve come a long way in the gambling game over the past 50 years, thanks to the development of technology and the internet. Video slots changed from big bulky machines to video screens, and table games could be played via a screen at the bar. Then the internet came along, and in the year 2021, you don’t need to leave your house anymore. You can play by yourself or with others in live online casino games, table games, or slots.

The Past 20 Years

Those in the know, like Kate Richards, will attest to the boom that the online gambling industry has experienced in the past few years. Developments in technology, mobile devices, 4G and 5G internet, and a global pandemic, have made online gambling more popular than ever.

The Whole iGaming Industry

Most gaming software developers opened their doors in the 90s, but no one had any idea what iGaming meant yet. It would take another 10 years for the hardware and internet to support the kind of gaming we enjoy liberally today. Better and faster devices that support an array of apps and mobile-friendly browsers have put the technology in our pockets in the last 10 years.

This development has spilled into the online gambling market since 2010. Online casino developers have seen growth and development beyond the wildest dreams of the 1990s software buffs. Online casinos now host live games alongside regular table games and an exciting variety of video slots. You can play anytime and anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

2020 Happened

Online casino gaming was already seeing a steady development in growth, but when COVID-19 hit, the industry was bursting at the seams. The global lockdown confined a record number of people to their houses. Luckily this happened in the days of fast internet and live-streaming. People started looking for online entertainment, and the gambling community obliged.

Other Software Supporting iGaming

The gaming software developers are not the only ones who made strides to support the booming online gambling industry. Fast payment methods and tighter security measures needed to be developed.

Online Casino Websites

Software developers would have to do a lot more work if they had to host their own games. Online casinos have not been around as long as the iGaming developers, but the two companies need each other to thrive. It’s essential to look for a reputable casino that has been around the block and been tested. This must be measured in years and not just months.

Faster, more accessible, and safer payment methods

You are no longer bound to the five-day wait that comes along with receiving money via bank transfer. Thanks to services like PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and other online payment processors, you can make instant deposits and receive instant or same-day withdrawals depending on the casino. Bitcoin wallets and other cryptocurrency services have also made the verification process easier on top of their fast payouts.

Safety and security

Thanks to the industry standard 128bit SSL encryption software, your data has never been safer. Online casinos make sure to hide your personal information from prying eyes—the more reputable the casino, the better the security.

What is waiting in the future?

Mobile gaming improved

Our mobile devices are taking the place of desktop and laptop computers in almost every sense. Add smart TVs into the mix, and the stationary personal computer is pretty much a thing of the past for most ordinary people. The online gambling industry has caught on to this, and developers are going the extra mile to make sure their games play well on desktop and mobile browsers. The future is set to only get better in this regard as mobile games become more popular.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

The newest and most exciting development in iGaming is the creation of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games. Online gambling software developers are not getting left behind. These VR and AR casino games introduce players to an immersive experience where you don’t have to leave your home to feel like you are out and about. It’s the next level of live table games and works beyond any screen.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence may not be running your online games yet, but it’s helping in other ways. Chatbots assist players without the need for a human consultant, and other AI helpers are keeping track of your preferences and style to provide a personalized experience. This AI technology will prove itself in the years to come and continue to make the game more interesting.

Conclusion

Casino game developers have come a long way in a short time. The variety is great and you’re facing an unending list of games to choose from. The future holds more excitement and immersive gaming opportunities. The only thing you can do is sit back and enjoy the ride.

Author’s bio: Kate Richards is a highly devoted professional in marketing, specializing in event marketing, public relations, and the gambling industry. Kate is passionate about her work because she loves what she is doing. Kate has a steady source of motivation that drives her to do her best.