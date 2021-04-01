Tips on Choosing the Right Manufacturing Partner





Whether you are talking about prototyping or the mass production of your end product, every business needs to ensure that they are partnering with the right manufacturer. Your manufacturer determines the quality of your product and the speed with which you can bring products into the market. Here are some factors to look out for when choosing a manufacturing partner.

Ease of doing business with them

When shopping around for a manufacturing partner, it is important to find one that makes working with them a hassle-free process. Ease of doing business can be a metric that measures how much a business values its clients. It also shows that a lot of thought goes into designing their processes, which is a sign of professionalism and competence. In particular, look out for manufacturers that allow you to order and upload your design(s) on safe and reliable online platforms.

How fast is their turnaround?

An important metric to use when comparing manufacturers is the turnaround time between your order, and their delivery. If you are still in the product development phase, you want rapid prototyping in order to make final decisions on the final product. If you need a manufacturing partner for the final product, they need to be able to mass-produce your product(s) at your desired pace.

What is their technological capacity?

The aim of every business is to deliver a quality product that will perform competitively in the market. It is therefore vital to work with a manufacturer that can facilitate this goal. A manufacturer's technological capacity (as well as limitations) determines whether they can deliver your product as per your expectations. If the product you are developing requires CNC machining, you will have to work with a manufacturer offering rapid CNC prototyping. If your production requires 3D printing, make sure their industrial printers can deliver your design. Any technological inadequacy on the manufacturer's part will result in a substandard product.

A proven track record of customer satisfaction

If a manufacturer has a poor record regarding meeting customer expectations in the past, then you will probably also have a bad experience working with them. Check out reputable online review sites to gauge a manufacturer's reputation. A quick internet search can also reveal any negative press coverage. In particular, check out their performance record in terms of delivering on their client promises. This includes meeting deadlines and agreed-upon quality levels.