The Technology Behind Online Slots





Online slots are some of the most popular games at online casinos. However, for anyone new to these games, they can be a little bit complicated, which is why we’ve put together this article on how online slots work.

The Basics: Reels, Symbols And Special Features

A majority of all online slots will have a specialised reel layout for their game. Most games will use a layout of five reels with three rows (5x3), while others may use fewer or more reels, such as the traditional 3x3 slot machine layout. MegaWays games generally use even more reels, going up to six or seven reels depending on the game!

All online slots will have various symbols, and you’ll need to match identical symbols several times on a single spin to make wins. The symbols available in an online slot will depend on the game’s theme, and there will usually be basic symbols that make wins and special symbols that trigger the game’s special features.

Speaking of special features, what’s available in an online slot will depend on the individual games. We’ve found some slots with next to no special features and others that are jam-packed with unique gameplay mechanics. Generally speaking, most slots will have wild symbols that substitute for other symbols to make more wins, scatter symbols that trigger bonus modes, and a free spins mode too.

Other well-known features include multipliers, stacked symbols, expanding symbols, an avalanche mechanic, a gambling mechanic, and more. You can always check what features are available within a game by checking its paytable!

The Technology And Important Terms

Slots are powered by unique technology, which you should learn before trying to play. All online slot games are powered by a random number generator (RNG), which randomises your slot spin outcome. The RNG calculates which symbols land on the reels after you hit the ‘Spin’ button and is responsible for online slots’ main gameplay. RNG is completely randomised, and there is no way that you, the game developer or the casino can influence or change its outcome.

All slots have a return to player (RTP) rate, which denotes the average percentage of how much of all gambled money is returned to players over a long time. Now, it’s important to understand that RTP is worked out over multiple players and over a very long time, which means there is no way of calculating when you will receive a payout by using the RTP. However, it’s a good idea to stick to online slots that have higher RTPs since it means you have a better chance of triggering a win.

Meanwhile, online slots can have either low or high volatility, which determines the size and frequency of payouts. Low volatility means you’re more likely to make frequent small wins, while high volatility means you’re more likely to make infrequent big wins. It’s a good idea to work out what type of volatility you prefer and find slots that support that.

Finally, it’s important to note that all online slots today are now developed using HTML5. When online casinos first emerged, slots and other games were developed with Flash, but since that technology is no longer compatible with smartphones, developers were forced to change the way they create games. HTML5 is compatible with smartphones, and all games developed with it can be played and accessed on mobile phones, which is important in today’s digital age.

Now you should have a better understanding of how online slots work and what technology powers them. If you’re looking to play slots, we suggest you check out a game’s RTP, volatility, and special features beforehand.