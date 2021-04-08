3 Types of Interactive Content and Why Marketers Use It





Content is good, interactive content is better. We all know content is king, and while nobody would deny this, it’s actually interactivity that makes it king. Users are not looking for lengthy static texts and images anymore, they want to be engaged, immersed, and become part of the experience. Nowadays, a solid content marketing strategy doesn’t just include the right words on a web page, but an experience you create with it for your customers. Today, interactive content is what engages users and drives your profits.

What is interactive content, and what are the benefits?

Interactive content can take on different shapes and forms, but it’ll always have one trait in common: it entices users to interact and engage actively rather than passively consuming it. The effects of these kinds of content are incredible. As interactive content captures the attention of users by engaging them actively, it can drive conversion by up to 50%. People are also more likely to share content they think is cool and unique.

What’s more, is that this kind of content enables users to personalize their own experience by participating in it. Through personal encounters with the brand, it deepens the engagement and can drive greater trust. Moreover, people are more willing to share their email address with a brand if there is an interesting quiz or cool-looking game. This in turn gives you valuable data which can be used to customize and enhance marketing efforts to fuel lead generation and, eventually, win loyal brand advocates. Let’s take a look at three different kinds of interactive content your brand could use to profit today.

1.Interactive Video

Video marketing has seen a massive surge over the past few years. It already started back in 2013 that businesses started turning to the big screen and making video communications an integral part of their marketing efforts. What started with landing page intros, vlogs, and product descriptions, has now become interactive and live videos. The future lies in the audiovisual, with 80% of online users preferring to watch a video rather than read content. Interactive videos such as 360-degree videos, however, are what drives engagement. Videos are not something people just watch anymore, but something they can actively engage in. Such videos include 360-degree videos of a shop, venue, or product as well as video tutorials with multiple-choice questions. This way users are not just watching a story but actively participating in it.

2.Quizzes and games

People love quizzes and games simply because they are entertaining. Just a quick look at Buzzfeed shows, how quizzes can not only be widely popular but even go viral with some quizzes piling up over 20 million views. Quizzes also encourage users to give information about themselves, their pain points, and personalities. Games are similarly engaging and entertaining and offer users a fun way to get to know the brand and its products. Brands from different sectors can use games in different ways. For example, Burger King once had a game with a QR code jumping around the screen that people had to capture with their phone to get a special offer. Other games can help make the product and brand more tangible. For instance, games have become a popular tool for recruiting new talents. Applicants can play a specific game to show their skill set and knowledge. Another example is online casino game providers who include free games on their website as part of their casino bonus. Users can try different games such as slots without betting any money to get a feel for the offer before signing up. Such games and interactive experiences can increase trust and help create loyal customers.

3. Polls and surveys

Another popular form of interactive content are polls and surveys. Brands especially use them on social media, where they can be implemented swiftly and easily. It’s an amazing marketing tool that’s not just fun for the user but also delivers great insights for the brand. With polls and surveys, you can test users’ knowledge or opinions on any given topic. No matter if it’s their preferred color for kitchen cabinetry or feedback on a website, service, or offer. Users will voluntarily give you valuable information about themselves which you can use for future content marketing initiatives. The interactivity and the chance to take part in it make polls and surveys enticing, drawing people’s attention and engagement.

With the continuous technical advancements, it’s time to upgrade the all-time slogan “content is king” and transform it to interactive content, which is now leading the way to a brighter future for marketers and brands.