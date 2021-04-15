Cisco Named Official Technology Partner of NFL

IT network and security provider Cisco has formed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to be the organization’s Official Technology Partner. As a part of this new deal, Cisco will be collaborating with the NFL to create a Connected League platform.

The NFL has been developing a single converged network as far back as 2008, which would enable city venues to have advanced network infrastructure to support standard gameday operations. The league's original plans were to focus on network architecture for specific buildings, but have shifted to a league-wide infrastructure that will enhance the tech capabilities across the country.

"The NFL shares our view that a connected world offers incredible opportunity, and we are excited to become an Official Technology Partner of the league," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO at Cisco. "When Cisco started its journey in sports and entertainment years ago, we knew the right technology would reshape the fan experience, and with this partnership, we are continuing our progress toward creating a more dynamic future."

Cisco’s networking infrastructure is currently supporting all replay control rooms across the NFL, which are connected to the Art McNally Gameday Central located in New York City. In addition, two-thirds of all stadiums in the league currently run on Cisco technology.

"We are excited to have Cisco as an official partner of the NFL. We have relied on Cisco for many years now and it is a natural fit that they now have become our partner," said Michelle McKenna, NFL Chief Information Officer. "In an increasingly digital world, speed, reliability and security are paramount to our success and we welcome the leadership Cisco will bring to the NFL for these key aspects and more."