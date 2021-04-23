FEATURE NEWS

Apple Will Allow Parler Back In App Store

By

Apple has announced it will reinstate conservative social media platform Parler in its App Store after a ban of several months. The move was announced this week in a letter to Senator Mike Lee and Representative Ken Buck, which was made public.

Apple was one of a number of companies, including Google and Amazon, that banned Parler after the January Capitol riot, which resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. The Parler platform had been used by far-right members to call for violence and organize the attack on the Capitol.

Parler has been attempting to re-enter the App Store since its removal and submitted new guidelines around its content as recently as February. But Apple contended the guidelines were insufficient and did not comply with its rules regarding "hateful, racist or discriminatory content" on the App Store.

According to Apple, the companies have been working together and a new set of proposed moderation policies at Parler qualify the platform for reinstatement. The letter to Congress, from Timothy Powderly, senior director of government affairs in the Americas for Apple, states, "In the period since Apple removed the Parler app from the App Store, Apple’s App Review Team has engaged in substantial conversations with Parler in an effort to bring the Parler app into compliance with the Guidelines and reinstate it in the App Store. As a result of those conversations, Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app’s content moderation practices, and the App Review Team has informed Parler as of April 14, 2021 that its proposed updated app will be approved for reinstatement to the App Store. Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it."

Apple also noted in the letter that the company had not consulted with Amazon or Google regarding its original decision to ban Parler, in response to claims that the companies had put forth a coordinated effort to silence conservative members of the social media platform.

No information is available on changes to Parler's moderation policies, but the platform was not in compliance with Apple's guidelines earlier this year. At that time, Parler allowed user profile pictures containing white nationalist imagery and swastikas, while also permitting posts and user names that were deemed racist, homophobic and misogynistic.




Edited by Luke Bellos
Author Info
Laura Stotler

TechZone360 Contributing Editor

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

AWS, DISH Aim to Transform Telecom

By: Maurice Nagle    4/23/2021

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DISH Wireless announced a partnership naming AWS its preferred cloud provider and plans to builds its 5G network on Amaz…

Read More

Can Physical Safety Applications be Addressed by Open Source Software Systems? The Linux Foundation's ELISA Project Says Yes

By: Arti Loftus    4/23/2021

The physical and digital worlds are continually coalescing, especially as "co-botting" and other solutions are enabling human beings to work side-by-s…

Read More

Nvidia Buyout of Arm Faces UK Roadblock Due to Security Concerns

By: Laura Stotler    4/23/2021

The UK government is raising objections to the planned Nvidia buyout of semiconductor maker Arm due to national security implications. Authorities wil…

Read More

Apple Will Allow Parler Back In App Store

By: Laura Stotler    4/23/2021

After a multi-month ban following January's Capitol riot, Apple has announced that conservative social media platform Parler will be allowed back in i…

Read More

Tesla Autopilot Leaves Two Dead with No Driver Behind Wheel

By: Luke Bellos    4/20/2021

Investigators are looking into a crash that left two dead, allegedly after the passengers engaged autopilot without a human driver.

Read More
View All News