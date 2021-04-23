AWS, DISH Aim to Transform Telecom

Like waiting for water to boil, we’ve been patiently watching the stovetop for the arrival of a roaring 5G. We are still in the early days of true 5G proliferation, but the future impact of this next generation technology is bright, as with cloud in tow, sky’s the limit for what lay ahead.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DISH Wireless announced a partnership naming AWS its preferred cloud provider and plans to builds its 5G network on Amazon infrastructure.

“DISH’s cloud-native and truly virtualized 5G network is a clear example of how AWS customers can use our proven infrastructure and unparalleled portfolio of services to reinvent industries,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The deployment marks the first standalone, cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network and Core in the U.S. DISH is able to take advantage of proven infrastructure and a trusted portfolio of services, leveraging automation in provisioning and operating the network. Customers benefit from an ecosystem of cloud-native technology on AWS, earning flexibility and control as a result, opening monetization and revenue opportunities, as well.

“This collaboration means DISH and its customers can bring new consumer- and enterprise-centric services to the market as quickly as they’re created to deliver on the promise of 5G. Together, we’re opening the door to new technologies that will transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have only dreamed,” Jassy contined.