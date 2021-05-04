Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

One of the most influential couples in the tech industry shocked the world last night after reports confirmed Bill and Melinda Gates have agreed to separate after 27 years of marriage.

The specific details as to why the couple decided have yet to be revealed, but a joint statement from both individuals states their philanthropic/ business relationship with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will continue. Bill Gates posted an excerpt from this statement on his official twitter page yesterday evening:

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”- Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda formed their relationship back in 1987, when Microsoft was still under Bill’s direct leadership as CEO. Melinda was also a Microsoft employee, holding a position as a General Manager and evolved in projects which include the Encarta encyclopedia. It wasn’t until 1994 that Bill asked Melinda to marry him.

This news arrives nearly two years after the high profile divorce of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, which resulted in one of the most expensive divorces ever filed. Due to the comparative value of both Bill and Melinda, it is unclear if their relationship will result in a similar fashion. Because the couple will retain a working relationship, it may be a sign that the couple has split on positive terms.