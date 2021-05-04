FEATURE NEWS

Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

By

One of the most influential couples in the tech industry shocked the world last night after reports confirmed Bill and Melinda Gates have agreed to separate after 27 years of marriage.

The specific details as to why the couple decided have yet to be revealed, but a joint statement from both individuals states their philanthropic/ business relationship with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will continue. Bill Gates posted an excerpt from this statement on his official twitter page yesterday evening:

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”- Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill and Melinda formed their relationship back in 1987, when Microsoft was still under Bill’s direct leadership as CEO. Melinda was also a Microsoft employee, holding a position as a General Manager and evolved in projects which include the Encarta encyclopedia. It wasn’t until 1994 that Bill asked Melinda to marry him.

This news arrives nearly two years after the high profile divorce of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, which resulted in one of the most expensive divorces ever filed. Due to the comparative value of both Bill and Melinda, it is unclear if their relationship will result in a similar fashion. Because the couple will retain a working relationship, it may be a sign that the couple has split on positive terms.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Announce Divorce After 27 Years of Marriage

By: Luke Bellos    5/4/2021

One of the most influential couples in the tech industry shocked the world last night after reports confirmed Bill and Melinda Gates have agreed to se…

Read More

Verizon Says Farewell to AOL and Yahoo

By: Luke Bellos    5/4/2021

After purchasing both companies only a few years ago, Verizon has announced that it has reached an agreement to sell AOL and Yahoo, officially moving …

Read More

Reimagining the Physical Office and its Connectivity Needs

By: Special Guest    5/3/2021

Like many others, I am ready to return to the office. Or at least, to have the option of returning to the office as we all move to the new hybrid work…

Read More

Bezos Draws Attention to Workplace Injuries in Final Shareholder Letter

By: Luke Bellos    4/30/2021

Jeff Bezos urged shareholders to put an emphasized focus on workplace safety for the company's warehouse employees.

Read More

Nvidia Buyout of Arm Faces UK Roadblock Due to Security Concerns

By: Laura Stotler    4/29/2021

The UK government is raising objections to the planned Nvidia buyout of semiconductor maker Arm due to national security implications. Authorities wil…

Read More
View All News