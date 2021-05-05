Is VR the Next Step for Mobile Gamers?





Mobile gaming is fantastic. It is possible to sit on a train and play some of the latest video games using a mobile phone. If you look back at some of the early mobile phones, Snake was the only game available to play and while it was an addictive game, it does not come close to the tremendous selection of games we have available today.

Multiplayer games are now commonplace on mobile phones and tablets, with live casino games being a great example of what is possible. The best live casinos have a huge selection of live games from which to choose, including Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and Poker. What makes live versions of these games so special is the fact you play them with a live dealer and it is possible to interact with the dealer throughout the game. In addition, you can chat with the other players, making it a fully immersive experience using a mobile device.

However, developers are always trying to make improvements and bring innovative gaming products to the market. One of which is virtual reality and this could be the next step in mobile gaming.

It is already possible to enjoy playing at a VR casino using a computer. You can walk around the casino, look at the various games in the room and pick which one to play. It is an awesome experience and it could soon be coming to mobile gamers.

One of the key aspects of introducing VR for mobile games is the speed and reliability of the internet connection. That is where 5G comes into play and this is now being rolled out across the world. 5G is going to change the way we play mobile games and one of the advances we expect to see in the next few years is the introduction of VR gaming. Cloud streaming games packed with detail is going to be a possibility using 5G and this will help to power the best VR games.

It is believed the connection speed when using 5G on mobile devices will be at least 20 times that of 4G. Lag time is going to be a thing of the past and as an example of what is possible, you will be able to download an entire television series to watch on your mobile phone or tablet within seconds. Facebook's Oculus development team and other gaming developers such as Microsoft are already looking into the possibility of creating huge worlds, which players can explore in VR using their mobile device and a headset.

VR is not new in terms of gaming, in fact virtual reality headsets have been around for decades in one form or another. However, the faster connections provided by 5G will mean it is possible to play virtual reality games in the depth of detail we have only dreamed of up until now. Playing at a live casino takes your online gaming to another level, so just imagine what it would be like to be actually sat at the table using VR. That is why VR could be the next step for mobile gamers.