What Software Powers the Live Casino Experience?





Live casinos have been around for some time, but they are still widely considered the new kid on the block. They’ve been a revelation for thousands of players, providing a lifelike casino experience from the comfort of your home. While most casinos have a live casino section, many still don’t. It’s quite a costly operation, mostly because of the software powering it.

There’s plenty happening behind the curtains in live casinos. You’re only seeing the final product, but getting the stream to your device isn’t that simple. The best live casinos invest millions in equipment and software so they can deliver an immersive experience no venue can match.

The Software Behind Live Casinos

Players can enjoy live dealer games via a console on their screens. That goes for both desktop PCs and mobile devices. The console shows the stream in HD video quality and ensures that players get the best experience.

On the other side of the screen is the live dealer. All of their actions are recorded and translated to recognizable data by a piece of software known as OCR. This, along with other pieces, is key to the live casino experience players love so much.

OCR (Optical Character Recognition)

This is a key part of the software behind live casinos that translates every move by the dealer to data that can be processed. All of this happens in seconds as the dealer enters the data. While it sounds like it could take some time, it actually happens instantly, so players can enjoy a true casino experience that rivals the best land-based venues.

Cameras

The cameras used in live casino are able to stream the link to your devices in crisp-clear quality. This is no small feat. Cameras in the past were only used to record videos, but now they’re able to stream it too thanks to software improvements. Live studios use powerful cameras with slo-mo features that provide players with a one-of-a-kind experience. They help you see the action from never-before-seen angles, focusing on the key highlights of each game.

GCU (Game Control Unit)

The Game Control Unit works together with the Optical Character Recognition software. This is the brain of every live casino. Every table has one of these devices which relies on hefty software that processes signals and encodes the video data for clear streams. The software it lies on performs impeccably, delivering a lifelike real casino experience.

Monitor

The monitor is like the computer or device you’re playing at, but on the dealer’s side. All the software that live casinos run on is linked to it. The monitor processes everything and helps the dealer keep track of players’ bets. Thanks to it, the dealer can see how many players are on the table. It allows the dealers to operate the game and even remove players that break the game’s rules.

As you can see, the software behind a live casino is truly impressive and complex. It is necessary, though, so you can get an experience that RNG games simply can’t match.