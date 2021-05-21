Creating a Virtual Company Culture: What Does It Cost to Feel Connected?





Can you put a price on teamwork? What about connection and workplace innovation? For many workers, the freedom that comes from working remotely is countered by intense feelings of isolation and disconnect from their coworkers. Those who have always worked remotely may not struggle as much as those who were forced out of the office and into their homes after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

It didn't take long for people to realize that email and instant messaging weren't going to cut it. Zoom meetings quickly skyrocketed to popularity, generating the company more than $1 billion in profit. Video chatting has become a staple in the remote workplace, but there are additional platforms emerging that present virtual teams with a centralized hub to communicate, collaborate and connect no matter where they are in the world.

How Can You Keep Your Company Together?

Even if you have plans to transition back into the office, you need to keep company culture alive from your homes. This means choosing the right tools that support your small to medium-sized business instead of just grabbing whatever's available. It can be tempting to go ultra-high-tech and sign on for every tool out there, but it's more important to hand-pick resources your employees will actually benefit from.

If you're unable to afford the initial costs of the right software, consider borrowing a personal loan. Flexible rates from private lenders make it easy for you to fit your next purchase into your budget. Factoring this into your working funds will make it a cinch to integrate the right tools without compromising on quality or efficiency.

Remote Team Management Software Is in Demand

There are dozens of tools for remote workers that cover everything from scheduling to printing and file sharing. But relying on so many different software’s can quickly become cumbersome. Team leads become distracted trying to keep track of who's doing what, and employees are more likely to struggle on their own and delay productivity rather than reach out and get one-on-one assistance.

Team management software is, naturally, becoming more important for companies to find a better flow and stay connected with their employees. Similar to a CRM, a remote team management software can seamlessly connect with other apps and ensure that everyone has access to the same documents, tools and resources in one place. But what does it cost to keep a team thriving from afar?

The prices vary, but the increased demand will lead to a competitive market that's guaranteed to turn a large profit for the established businesses and new tech startups looking to fill in the gap. Zoom plans range from $149 a year for a small team to over $300 for meetings of up to 300 people, calling and messaging features. CRMs vary from $50 to over $150 a month, and the price only increases the larger a company is.

Making the Call

Think about the core areas your team needs the most. Some of them are:

Communication.

Collaboration.

Connection.

Project management.

Sales management and documentation.

File sharing and data analysis.

Ask for your employees' opinions as well through a survey. The best way to keep a culture alive is to keep people actively involved. With a variety of voices pitching in and shaping the new way of doing business, a remote team can thrive based on trust and a sense of mutual support.