How to build a website in 6 steps!

Creating a new website is not as easy as it seems. Because it involves designing and coding a website. If you don’t know how to do things like that, it’s going to be very difficult for you. However, there are many websites that will help you such as wix or squarespace. But they will ask for financial additation in regard to their help. Don’t have the means to hire someone or acquire a website? Build a website yourself! Here are six easy steps to build your own website.
- Start with a plan
If you want to build your own website, you need to make a plan. Write down why you want to create a website, what the goal is, what visitors of your website need to see and read and what you want your website to look like. Also decide when you want your website to go live. If you experience troubles during the process of creating your website, you can always go back to the basics and remind yourself why and how you’re doing this.
- Select a domain name
You need to decide what the name of your website is going to be. The domain name (or internet address/url), needs to show what business your company is in.
- Register your domain name
If you’ve found a good domain name, you should check if it’s still available. Is that the case? Then you should register it. A registrar can do this for you; they also arrange a hosting package for you.
- Select a content management system (CMS)
Selecting the right CMS is important for your website. With the CMS (content management system), a smart software application for your website, you can manage and adapt your website even if you don’t have a lot of technical skills. You can pick a content management system like Magento, WordPress of Joomla.
- Create a nice design and fill the website with content
Once you’ve selected a CMS, you can start designing your website and fill it with content. It’s important to keep SEO (search engine optimization) in mind when you’re creating your website. You want your website to look good and to be informative for potential customers, but you also want it to rank good in the search engines.
- Arrange hosting for your website
The last step to go live with your website, is arranging the hosting. With a hosting package, you get a spot on the server. You have to pay for hosting, but don’t worry, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. The exact price depends on the size of hosting you need for your website. If you have a simple website, the prices start at a few euros a month. You can purchase a hosting package at the same company that has registered your domain name.
Good luck with creating your own website!