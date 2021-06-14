How do US Betting Sites Protect Your Data?





With the rapid growth of online casinos, many websites are appearing out of the blue, and not all of them are safe and secure. Thousands of billions of transactions happen online through credit and debit cards which places gambling companies among the biggest targets for hackers and scammers. So, it’s totally reasonable to wonder how exactly US betting sites protect your data?

It’s estimated that the value of the global gambling market will hit $94 billion USD in 2024, and this projected growth comes with the drawback of attracting unwanted cybercriminal interest. Therefore online gambling companies have to be extra careful to protect and secure their customers’ information.

Undoubtedly, online casino sites face security threats from several sources, and three major types of cyberattacks impacting the gambling industry are:

Scraping SQL injection Account takeover attacks

Luckily, when it comes to preventing loss through cybercrime, online casinos have an outstanding track record, especially if you compare them to other industries.

With cybercriminals becoming more and more sophisticated in the techniques that they use, it’s no surprise that online casinos are trying their best to upgrade their security systems.

At last, if you are interested in having the best but, more importantly, safest experience when gambling, some of the best betting sites for US players can be found here.

US Betting Sites Use Encryption

One of the best ways to avoid security breaches is to use encryption. Digital encryption, also known as cryptography, represents a secure link between a client and a server and the browser. Many US betting sites use them to ensure the safety of customers’ financial and personal information.

Two forms of digital encryption certification are Secure Sockets Layer and Transport Security Layer, and one of them or both needs to be installed by the server, which is, in this case, the online casino.

The only difference between these security protocols is that the SLL was established and released before TSL.

There are two ways you can find out if a specific casino site is encrypted. The first one is to click on the padlock, which is located in the URL toolbar. However, if you notice that there isn’t a padlock, that means that the casino site isn’t secure.

The second way to find out if a specific casino site is encrypted is to go to the casino’s Security or About Us page, and if the website is safe, the information should be listed there.

The Importance of Secure Payment Systems

Legitimate and safe online betting sites always use secure payment systems to process players’ funds, which means that they use the 3D Secure system when accepting payments.

Additionally, reliable web-based gambling sites use secure online e-Wallets like Neteller or Skrill in order to add another layer of security for their players.

Cryptocurrencies are most definitely revolutionizing the payment world. Some online casinos accept cryptocurrencies, partly because of the customer demand but mainly because of the level of security they offer both for the players and the site.

The main concerns that players have are to give casino sites their credit card or bank details, which is totally understandable because fraud and data theft are more and more common.

With that being said, online betting sites are always doing their best, and cybersecurity is their main priority, mainly to protect players’ data but also to protect the company itself.

Take Matters into Your Own Hands

While you as the customer should be completely protected from frauds and thefts while gambling online, it’s always good to take extra precautions and partially take the matter into your own hands from time to time.

When looking for a trustworthy and safe betting site, it’s very important to be patient. While there’s no more incredible feeling than enjoying your favorite game, it’s not worth it if you are constantly thinking about whether someone will hack or fraud you.

Checking the blacklist, reading previous reviews, checking for an SSL or TLS encryption, and paying through secure methods are some of the main steps you must take if you want to ensure your safety.

Additionally, another great way to have peace in your mind is to change your password regularly. This is both the easiest and most effective way to protect your online account. And yet, not a lot of people practice this.

However, changing your password as often as possible eliminates online threats from hacking and getting through to your account. This is an essential step if you are using more than one device.

Lastly, don’t forget to put in a strong password because the weaker the password, the easier it is for the cybercriminals to hack you and misuse your information.