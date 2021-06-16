Speed up Data Analysis with Artificial Intelligence





AI-powered technologies have transformed the way organizations do business with the trading partner network. In fact, these solutions have powered up digital transformation across different industries including, retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and more.

Not only artificial intelligence has made a powerful impacted business but also the life of humans. In other words, it has turned out to be pervasive in improving the quality of life. Suffice to say, it plays an important role in unlocking new therapies in life sciences, minimizing risks of fraud in business and delivering personalized customer experiences (CXs).

Albeit this digital transformative technology seems to work like magic, organizations fail to use it to gain a competitive edge. What challenges them is the vast amount of data being generated each day. And analyzing and using such a colossal amount of data isn’t easy.

Legacy solutions complicate matters further. IT and developer teams relying on these tools have to indulge in executing complex custom coding and time-consuming EDI mapping, which makes processing difficult and inaccurate. Plus, they don’t get time to focus on more high-value tasks.

As a result, companies need access to modern technologies such as AI to streamline data management and analysis tasks, promising faster value in terms of returns. In this blog post, you’ll understand how artificial intelligence-powered technologies can help companies harness the true potential of data without complexity.

AI is Contingent on Data

Enterprises can only employ artificial intelligence-data mapping tools when they know how to handle all the data gathered. And the success is based on the availability of timely data.

Data analysts and data scientists must have access to high-quality data to function properly with AI-powered solutions.

For better understanding, let us take an example of a model to predict consumers’ demographics and behavior. In terms of data, the postal ZIP code is one of the most common forms of data, and this information can be used to signify the customer’s location. Now, suppose this information is incomplete or not gathered properly, there will be no use of it as it can interfere with companies’ analysis framework and evaluation. Consequently, users can get hands-on incorrect predictions that inhibit decision-making. Conversely, when the data is accurate, it’s simpler for enterprises to make proactive decisions.

Data Analysis is Difficult without AI

Artificial intelligence empowers businesses users to tackle and manage data without sacrificing speed and precision. With more organizations undergoing digital transformation, the volume and size of data have increased remarkably. And handling such large volumes of data isn’t easy as it sounds. Machine learning-powered mechanisms enable business users to handle this data to ensure value, transparency, security, relevance. These tools ingest, transform, and integrate data at the speed of business. Such technological tools create an end-to-end encrypted environment that maintains data security, turning enterprises difficult to do business with.

Take an Intelligent Approach to Harness the Potential of Your Data

It’s prudent for companies to move at the speed of business, enable self-service, and create delightful customer experiences. Artificial intelligence-powered tools have to play an important role here.

AI-enabled data mapping solutions enable every business user to rapidly map data, thus kickstarting data transformation. Business users can use intuitive screens and dashboards to monitor data and create data mappings with ease and speed. By automating processes, IT teams need to carry out complex EDI mappings that are time-consuming and costly. Business users can employ AIMap to quickly map data and then integrate them into a unified database. Meanwhile, IT teams can focus on more high-value tasks to drive innovation.

Such AI-empowered data mapping solutions employ machine learning algorithms to create accurate predictions of data, which helps users accelerate companies’ data transformations and integrations. Since users leverage these algorithms to make decisions, the chances of errors such as duplicities, missing values, inaccuracies on a significant level. As a result, enterprises can rely on AI/ML solutions to transform the way they create value faster. They can map as well as integrate large volumes of data and maintain data integrity, boosting decision-making and growth. AI solutions empower users to map and integrate data at the speed of business. Incorporating these solutions in enterprises can dramatically add value to the business.

About the Author,

Chandra Shekhar is a technology enthusiast at Adeptia Inc. As an active participant in the IT industry, he talks about data integration, and how technology is helping businesses realize their potential.