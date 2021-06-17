4 Features to Look For in Employee Monitoring Software

Employee monitoring software is a broad term that refers to a variety of digital tools that can assist business owners, managers, and human resource (HR) professionals in improving their employee oversight capabilities.

There are various methods of monitoring employee performance, but digital systems are the preferred choice these days. These software options can be tailored to specific workforce environments and situations, giving employers more control over how employees spend their time and how engaged they are with work-related tasks.

Employee monitoring software can also assist businesses that deal with confidential and sensitive data and information in ensuring that employees are not wrongly accessing or tampering with this data. Software to monitor computer activity, today, is used in various ways across many different industries.

The Case for Employee Monitoring Software

While being distracted at work is common, the issue is compensating your employees for their lost time. Not only that, but all that squandered time eats away at your company's productivity, lowering the amount of money it brings in.

Employees, on the other hand, will not waste as much time if they are aware that the company practices ethical and lawful employee monitoring. As a result, you will be able to pay them only for work that they do, while also increasing your company's overall productivity. That is the major objective behind monitoring online.

The best computer monitoring software is a way to efficiently track employee performance and productivity to ensure that your company knows what’s missing in terms of output and how to better its overall performance.

These are 4 features to look out for when a company looks for the best employee monitoring software.

1. Productivity and Monitoring Tools

The best pc monitoring app should be designed with both productivity and monitoring effectiveness in mind. There has to be a balance between the two aspects, seeing as monitoring employee performance helps management improve various facets of workflow and organizational practices, but productivity also requires certain amounts of leeway and ensured protection for employees.

Find a monitoring system for your organization that allows features like optional screenshots and the ability to turn off tracking in specified apps or websites. Similarly, screenshotting should be disabled in apps and sites that are off-limits. This ensures a good amount of space and privacy for your people, while still maintaining a firm grasp on the performance tracking metrics where it matters.

You could say that the best way to track employee productivity is by focusing on the applications that matter and basing your performance data on how fast or well their production capacity is. There’s no point micromanaging every action each employee makes.

2. Flexible Tracking Options

Flexibility is a crucial component of employee management and you can't efficiently handle all the different variables of a working system without it. Employees should have a host of options to choose from, like being able to clock in manually and clock out at any point of the day. When taking a break, they should be able to disable the tracker until they are back on the clock.

Flexible tracking options go hand-in-hand with solid time management tools. Based on employee log-in and log-out, the best monitoring apps should be able to define a working day.

Employees can, however, work offline as well. They can, for example, speak with a colleague over the phone about a problem or schedule a meeting with a customer.

As a result, it is recommended that users of your software be able to manually log time spent on work-related tasks while offline. Also, don't forget about mobile remote workers and provide a mobile app to support your product. A time-tracking app allows you to manually or automatically log your working hours (upon detecting the Wi-Fi network).

3. Solid Analytical Features

Employee tracking software is more than just a tool for keeping track of employees' activities. It also plays a big part in examining what work is correct, what is incorrect, and, most notably, how it can be improved. This is not to say that your employees aren't doing their jobs; instead, just that there are always ways to improve.

Employees are not always successful when it comes to prioritizing their responsibilities. You can assist them in determining where they should spend their valuable time by conducting thorough analysis of their work.

For example, employees have been known to devote a significant amount of time to seal a single deal. That's fantastic! However, their time might not be well spent on this deal. As a result, choose software that not only tracks your employees' work performance but also provides analysis reports so they can improve it from the ground up.

4. Project and Task Management

Employee monitoring software should have project management features and be able to display project and task statuses, progress, and deadlines in real-time. It gives managers complete visibility into their employees' work activities and allows them to assess their performance. It's a simple way for employees to keep track of their tasks. They can group them, get timely notifications about the latest deadlines, and more.

Project management capabilities should be centralized and organized, saving you time and money. This means you should look for an option that offers a time tracking feature, employee monitoring solutions, and standard project management tools in one neat package.

Final Thoughts

Employee monitoring software can lift your organization’s overall performance to the next level, as long as you take necessary factors into consideration when choosing a good fit for your company. Be sure to find a system that allows for flexibility, productivity, and analytics among the other things to keep workflow at an all-time high while retaining employee satisfaction.

Author: Bojana Djordjevic

Bio: Bojana Djordjevic is a Content Writer at Workpuls. She focuses on productivity, employee engagement, and remote work.