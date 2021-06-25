The Future of the Gaming Sector





The gaming sector is rapidly expanding and amassing a great number of gamers. It's actually one of the most successful industries, and it has proven to be one of the biggest competitors to the media and entertainment sector. Actually, the data shows that the gaming sector is only going to get bigger over time, while currently, it's worth over $300 billion.

This type of growth is only achieved through modern technological innovations that made gaming accessible to a worldwide audience and more affordable. Here we will take a look at various tech innovations that impact the gaming industry and its future.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Gamers expect a realistic and seamless gaming experience on their devices. This trend resulted in the development of advanced Virtual Reality technology and Augmented Reality games like Pokémon Go which is a great example of an exciting AR mobile game that changed the market for AR games. Virtual Reality technology also had an effect on the online casino industry, and it promoted the development of VR casino games by iGaming providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play, and other developers.

So, casino players that wanted to have an authentic and immersive gaming experience could choose from a range of VR slots like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, Twin Spin, and other games. In the future, there will be even more developers that create VR versions of popular slots and table casino games.

In the future, we predict that you could choose from a vast selection of Virtual Reality games. The greatest obstacle to the adoption of VR games right now is the expenses associated with the equipment, specifically VR headsets. Otherwise, there is a great market for mixed reality gaming, so both AR and VR technology will definitely take a prominent position in the gaming sector in the future.

Cryptocurrencies

A lot of businesses accept crypto payments because it allows them to reach new markets of users that want to use their cryptocurrencies for specific goods and services. Prominent gaming platforms are accepting crypto payments as a way to attract a new audience and to provide safe and anonymous payment options to their users.

Furthermore, the transactions are processed quickly with low transaction fees, which is an appealing option for users for in-app purchases. Some of the popular companies that accept crypto transactions are BigFishGames, Microsoft, Zynga, PlayStation Network, and other companies.

This is far from widespread usage of blockchain technology and acceptance of crypto payments; however, we expect with the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the future for more businesses of this sector to accept crypto payments and to integrate blockchain-based solutions.

Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is already taking off with businesses like Apple, Google, PlayStation that are developing cloud-based gaming platforms. This is one of the latest innovations in the gaming industry that has made gaming more affordable and extremely accessible to a huge audience that previously couldn't afford to play the newest games, and as we know, there are constantly new releases on the market.

Basically, cloud gaming delivers a quality gaming experience on any device, while the users are required to pay a monthly fee for accessing a wide selection of games from a certain provider. We can expect in the future more services that offer on-demand entertainment and allow a global audience to access a huge portfolio of games. That being said, cloud gaming will not only minimize the costs associated with gaming, but it will also help gaming platforms to reach new gamers.

Artificial Intelligence Technology

Artificial Intelligence technology has become an indispensable part of this sector because it allows companies to modify the games and to provide a more personalized and enjoyable experience that suits the preferences of the user.

Games already gather data based on the behavior of the gamers in the game, and according to the data, appropriate changes are made. This will become even more useful in the future as AI technology can also predict future behavior, and based on that, companies will be able to create games and make changes that will deliver a compelling gaming experience for the users.

Rise of Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is already on the rise, with thousands of new games made available (most of them for free) from Google Play or the App Store as a lot of gamers want to have a high-quality gaming experience on the move.

For this purpose, you will find a wide range of game console titles that have their own mobile versions. However, gaming on the go has one disadvantage, and that'd be an unreliable Internet connection which might cause problems and disrupt your gameplay. But, with the rollout of the 5G network, this won't be a problem anymore as 5G networks provide increased bandwidth, lower latency, and faster downloads, among other benefits.

Overall, there are a lot of advantages with the utilization of new technological innovations such as the 5G network, Virtual Reality technology, and a lot of other innovations that will ultimately create a more personalized and smooth gaming experience for the users.