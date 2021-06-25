The Popularity of Mobile Devices in the Gaming Sector





One of the most influential technologies in the gaming sector is mobile technology. Not only are people using their mobile devices on a daily basis, but they spend a great deal of their spare time on their smartphones.

Actually, people spend about 155 minutes on their smartphones in 2021, and the amount of time we spend on our mobile devices has been growing exponentially since the late 2000s. So, undoubtedly the popularity of mobile devices has shaped the gaming sector and impacted its development as well as the implementation of other technologies.

Mobile Gambling

Another sector that was affected by the development of mobile gaming was mobile gambling. As we know, online gambling is one of the sectors that is experiencing huge growth not in just the number of online betting sites, online casinos but also in the number of members of online gambling establishments. What's more, new platforms are being launched constantly.

In terms of mobile gaming, it was necessary for them to create a mobile presence because a lot of people were looking to be entertained on their mobile devices. Hence, today almost every online gambling establishment, including betting sites have created their own mobile presence via mobile apps or mobile-friendly sites.

Mobile Games

The introduction of mobile games and mobile apps was one of the main reasons why the mobile gaming industry became one of the most valuable parts of the gaming sector. Today there is a seemingly boundless selection of games from Google Play or the App Store. Most of them are accessible for download for free, and the quality of the mobile game is constantly improving, especially as more developers enter the market.

In comparison, gaming, in general, was seen as a hobby, especially because it required equipment, and a lot of gamers were expected to invest in new titles and better devices. However, mobile gaming offered greater availability of mobile games because they were available for download in just a couple of clicks.

Furthermore, as we said, a lot of them were available free of charge, and the quality was great, but it prompted the development of the so-called hyper-casual games. They were purposely developed to provide a simple user interface and fun gaming experience for people that were playing on the move. Actually, they were playing mobile games as a way to have fun whenever they feel that convenient for them. This also meant that mobile gaming was on the rise, and the audience that was interested in playing mobile games was increasing.

Game Console Titles

One of the dominant effects of the popularity of mobile gaming was the development of a mobile version of popular game console titles. In other words, a lot of video games that had a successful run had gotten their own mobile versions. You will find top mobile games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and many other games.

Also, tech companies developed smartphones specifically for gaming with the goal of customizing mobile devices for more serious gamers that still wanted to access their favorite titles on any device.

Overall, this means that gamers want to have a high-quality mobile gaming experience on the move, and that's why tech companies, as well as game studios, are looking for ways to create an immersive and great gaming experience even by developing mobile games based on popular video games.

AR and VR Mobile Games

Another impact all mobile gaming was the development of mobile AR games. One great example of an extremely successful AR game is Pokémon Go. However, a lot of new titles are being developed in this field because it creates an immersive and unique gaming experience that is associated with mobile devices. Some of the other great AR titles are The Walking Dead: Our World, Juristic Park, Kings of Pool, and many other games.

Additionally, AR mobile games created another market for mobile gaming. When it comes to VR mobile games, there is actually a great demand for VR mobile games. Players can choose from shooting games, race games, among many other excellent options.

Plus, another advantage of the development of VR mobile games is that it fuelled the growth of Virtual Technology and made VR gaming more accessible because there are VR mobile games that can be played with a cardboard VR viewer.

In the future, we expect as the technology progresses for gamers to have even more choices in this field, especially as Virtual Reality technology and Augmentative Reality technology enter the mainstream.

5G Network

5G networks are one of the latest innovations that will further enhance the growth of mobile gaming. It provides fast internet speed, ultra-low latency, and an overall smooth gaming experience on the move. This innovation will also solve the problem for gamers that want to play mobile games on the go that are only accessible online.

In addition, it will prompt the development of cloud gaming, and it will definitely make it more accessible because cloud gaming requires a stable Internet connection in order to stream the games on the device of the users. So, the rollout of 5G is one of the most anticipated innovations that will certainly impact mobile gaming in general and provide an even more incredible gaming experience on the move.