Why is Aircall the best VoIP provider?





Have you ever heard of Aircall? This start-up is a pioneer of new generation business phone systems.

In 2015, this small company, initially based in Paris, climbed on the VoIP jumpwagon to improve business telecommunications on every level.

The company was enormously successful and set up in New York, Paris, Sidney and Madrid. They even managed to do several fundraising and are now considered one of the most promising start-ups of the moment.

Now, Aircall is one of the best VoIP providers in the world recommended by many of their customers.

What is VOIP?

VoIP technology (Voice over Internet Protocol) enables you to make phone calls through your IP connection. It is a solution perfectly adapted to the new needs of companies thanks to the various features it offers.

The concept of VoIP relies on the transmission of voice data in packets. The audio signal is digitized and compressed, then the digital data is gathered and transmitted over the IP network as data packets in real time. The digital data is then gathered and transmitted over the IP network in the form of digital information packets. These packets contain not only the voice data, but also the IP address of the callers. When delivered, the process is reversed, the packets are extracted and then converted into sound signals.

Voice over Internet Protocol is now a must-have for growing businesses. Faster and cheaper than traditional landlines, it totally transformed business phone systems.

Why Choose Aircall as a Voip Provider?

Aircall is now an absolute reference in the area of business phone solution. They aim at providing companies with an intuitive and self-sufficient solution that your teams can rely on to help them focus on the customers rather than struggling with such or such software.

Its software charmed many companies who can’t go without it now.

Aircall customers often praise the software for:

Being easy to use. The software is very intuitive with very good UX, you won't have trouble getting used to it.

The software is very intuitive with very good UX, you won’t have trouble getting used to it. Its starter package, onboarding portal and resources. Aircall provides you with onboarding guides and video tutorials to help you get started.

Offering several integrations. Aircall software includes over 60 integrations for CRM, data and reporting, HR, or helpdesk for instance.

Its 24/7 help and support. Aircall provides 24/7 assistance and chat support on its website.

Aircall provides 24/7 assistance and chat support on its website.

Last but not least, Aircall cares about your sensitive data! It guarantees customer data encryption and storage in data centers with comprehensive security and monitoring systems able to flag VoIP security issues.

Through its software, Aircall has chosen to focus on scalability and quality. The start-up will go hand in hand with you and your company as you grow.

Aircall system is at the cutting edge of technology and ready to meet tomorrow’s needs. Why not take advantage of the 7-day free trial that Aircall offers and see for yourself?