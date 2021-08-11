2021's Latest Web Development Trends To Know About





The modern world is steadily developing. Standards of web development sometimes tend to change faster before we try to implement it. So, are you ready to do some innovation with your web application in 2021? We need to identify the trend, approach, and techniques gaining popularity this year to focus on it.

It is also required to analyze the tendencies of the industries, for which we can find out the lists of the hottest web technology stacks worth your attention in the coming year to become pioneers in your niche. These new trends make the entrepreneurs dig up more opportunities, remain engaged, and stay competitive irrespective of your web business- startup innovations, market development, or IoT inventions.

Voice Search

Technology seems to get better every year, and in Voice recognition software, there is no difference. From Siri to Alexa, voice search is equipped for every smartphone and can boast a 90% accuracy rate, the same as most humans. According to the statistics, thousands of new voice command devices empowered with AI are being sold every day worldwide due to their incredible popularity.

People choose this hands-free technology in this digital world, eliminating the hassle of getting the information by inputting the search question by their hands, saving time and effort. However, why is this shift towards voice interface taking place among the users? The answer is-

Accessible to Use: Communication is something that we didn’t require to learn; children and elders can use the devices for searching for any information by interacting with the voice interface.

Affordability: Voice search has been a common feature in every smartphone nowadays.

Helpful in Business

Optimizing your business with voice search by boosting it with local SEO will make a significant buzz on your web business. It builds a solid and potential audience by generating sales and coming up with blogger revenue in return.

2. Web Assembly

Sometimes building a web app, there is a sort of compromise in which the performance does not occur up to the mark. Due to JavaScript limitations, calculations get slower and affect the user experience. Hence, popular games and high-end apps are only available on native desktops.

To change the game, Web Assembly helps you to focus on the native-like performance among web apps. Web Developers code the programming language by compiling it into bytecode, which runs in a browser faster than JavaScript.

Helpful in Business

Leveraging the power of web assembly, web apps are progressing day by day. The technology is worth trying out if you wish to build an online image, web game, music apps, 3D mapping apps, and creating interactive educational training apps.

3. Progressive Web Apps and Accelerated Mobile Pages

We search for web apps that we can access the entire content quickly on mobile. Hence, we need to implement PWA or AMP, which are incredibly unique technologies that minimize the loading time of a web page on mobile. Most people use their mobile to satisfy their desired needs. For that, this technology is apt to make the websites user-friendly.

With the help of a progressive web page, working online has become more manageable even if you have a poor internet connection, and it is relatively fast and low cost. It also enhances users’ enjoyment of a high-end experience, and they hardly realize that they are using a browser. Generally, e-commerce web apps use this type of technology for quicker launch in the online market.

On the other hand, An accelerated mobile page (AMP) remains engaged with the static content only, loading faster than regular HTML. An AMP displays only the essential information by omitting all the fancy elements from the range— text, images, etc. This approach shows a high-end performance in blogs and news publishers. Other benefits of using this technology are -

Easier distribution in the market

Smooth installation

Saves the costing

Seamless maintenance and updates

Helpful in Business

Although this technology is comparatively new, many web businesses use this technology daily without even mentioning it! Like Twitter, with 330 million active users, some promote their business in other ways for striking success. You can build a web game by considering this approach, an entertainment app, create an entirely different news website, or do some innovation in a lifestyle or sports apps; you should think of the PWA approach to get success from your output.

4. Motion UI

The most popular web design trend of the coming year is motion design. Minimalistic design is simple but informative, coupled with a sophisticated interactive design, looks good, and draws user attention.

Developers use motion design in page header transitions, animated charts, nice hovers and background animations, and modular scrolling. These may seamlessly drag the customer’s attention towards your brand site or app, nurturing a unique style and entertain the user.

Helpful in Business

If you want to increase the engagement of your website among the users, provide a better UI/UX to your web app’s users, and make it stand out of the crowd by incorporating some elements of motion UI techniques in your site.

Design your app with animative substances, guide your user by navigating the direction icons which step to take next.

Catchy animations always work well in providing an excellent gesture to the users.

Conclusion

Since the trends are changing so fast, it is pretty hard to chase them. However, you can implement the latest trends in web development by improving the web page ranking. Also, you can satisfy your users by adapting to the new technology and opening new markets for your services.