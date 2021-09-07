FEATURE NEWS

Connecticut Among First States to Allow Digital Drivers Licenses

By

Digital verification has been a convenient tool practically since the start of the smartphone revolution. Many companies that require tickets or physical receipts have switched over to digital versions, allowing customers to ditch paper copies. Though the tech has been around for over a decade, some state governments are finally permitting legal identification in a digital form factor.  

Government officials from the state of Connecticut recently announced that citizens would soon be able to utilize a digital driver's license through Apple Wallet. The move makes Connecticut among the first eight states to allow this, and is set to start the program at the beginning of 2022.

Other states that have joined in on the digital license initiative include Arizona, Georgia, Iowa,Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont confirmed the plan via Twitter, tweeting: “Some tech news:We’re working with @Apple to be among the 1st states to make @CTDMV licenses electronically available on iPhones & Apple Watches using the Wallet app.@TSA is on board to accept them at airports. We’re in the early planning phases and will have more info soon.”

Although only a few states have announced plans to support digital licenses, the success of these programs could lead to further adoption.  




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

