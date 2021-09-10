FEATURE NEWS

Apple Must Now Allow Alternative Direct Payment Options In App Store, Judge Rules

By

Today, a noteworthy and highly publicized lawsuit between tech supergiant Apple and video game developer Epic Games reached a somewhat controversial conclusion.

To those unfamiliar with the situation: In August of 2020, Epic Games sued Apple for being removed from Apple’s digital marketplace, due to the fact that Epic created direct payment options that circumvented Apple’s 30% commission fees.Epic’s lawsuit also brought up broader claims that Apple was essentially a monopoly, and is a dominating force over less resourceful developers that are forced to comply with Apple’s policies.

After months of intense litigation and speculation from industry experts, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Epic’s lawyers failed to convince the court that Apple was indeed “an illegal monopolist”. However, Judge Rogers did conclude in her decision that “...Apple is engaging in anti-competitive conduct under California's competition laws,”.

Although Epic Games failed to prove that Apple is a monopoly, the company didn’t walk away completely unscathled. As part of the court’s ruling, Apple must now allow developers to provide alternative payment options outside of the Apple marketplace, to create a more competitive environment for everyone involved.. The court also ruled that  Epic Games pay 3% of the $12 million in direct payments that Epic received while ignoring Apple’s policies.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney commented on his frustration with the ruling on Twitter, tweeting: “Today’s ruling isn't a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”.

Legally speaking, the result of this case would appear to be a win for Apple. However, the mandatory marketplace changes that Apple must adhere to have some experts speculating that the future of app development could be completely altered moving forward. Now that developers can provide alternative payment options, they can avoid the massive commission fees that were once required to claim a stake in the multibillion dollar app market.




Edited by Erik Linask
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Apple Must Now Allow Alternative Direct Payment Options In App Store, Judge Rules

By: Luke Bellos    9/10/2021

A California judge ruled that Apple has not been proven to be a monopoly, but is participant in anti-competitive practices within the company's digita…

Read More

New Online Casino Deposit Methods That Are Going Viral

By: Special Guest    9/10/2021

With a growing number of players gambling with online casinos these days, more alternative payment methods are emerging and some of these are going vi…

Read More

The impact of technology on forex trading - before and after

By: Special Guest    9/8/2021

We know forex as a booming industry that has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. This global marketplace where national currencies are exch…

Read More

Connecticut Among First States to Allow Digital Drivers Licenses

By: Luke Bellos    9/7/2021

Government officials of Connecticut recently announced new plans to allow digital drivers licenses at the start of next year.

Read More

What are the best TECH cryptocurrencies to invest in?

By: Special Guest    8/31/2021

Are you looking to figure out for which tech crypto to buy in 2021? Which crypto coins are going to have a good year? Or which cryptos are a good long…

Read More
View All News