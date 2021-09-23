5 Tips for Increasing Customer Appointments





These days, many people lead busy, overworked lifestyles with competing tasks that require daily attention. As such, some customers are likely to forget that important business appointment they have made with you, and it may be up to you as the business owner to remind them.

With social distancing rules still being enforced due to COVID-19, many businesses are operating on an 'appointment only' basis to manage the flow of customers. A missed appointment translates to missed sales opportunities, and it is very hard to fill a last-minute appointment. How can a business increase its customer appointments and increase the chances of having the customers show up for the meetings?

1.Use appointment scheduling technology

Getting prospective clients to book an appointment with you is not easy. Once you manage to scale that, appointment scheduling shouldn’t be as hard. Easy-to-use apps like text reminders and Calendy can effectively help you manage the appointment scheduling process.

An automated appointment scheduling software linked to email or SMS messaging will make scheduling easy for you. The customer should be able to see the dates and times when you are available and schedule their appointment with ease as per the timings that suit them. The automated reminders also give them ample time to reschedule if the current booking doesn't suit them.

2.Make it easy for clients to make appointments

Many customers will appreciate being able to schedule their appointments without talking to another person to do it for them. Offer an online scheduling system compatible with everyday devices like mobile phones and tablets for convenience. A “Book appointment” option should be clearly visible on your website as your CTA button. Integrate your appointment scheduling software so customers can book a convenient time slot on the website when you are both available, and get a confirmation for it.

3.Get personal

Before booking in your customers, take time to get to know a bit of them. Little things like knowing their names during conversations will make them feel valued, increasing the chances of them showing up for their appointment. A personal connection builds trust and customer loyalty.

4.Demonstrate confidence

When contacting your customers through SMS, calls, or email, you need to sound confident. If you truly believe in what you have to offer the customer as a solution to their issues, then your communication is one of the most important things they can create time for.

5.Have a waitlist

Another way of increasing customer appointments is through a waitlist. Customers sign up under waitlist, awaiting notification when a preferable time slot becomes available.

Endnote

Whether customers call you or log in online to book their appointment, their experience should be pleasant. Doing this will ensure they show up for the appointments and continue to return to your business.