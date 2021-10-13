3 Smart Home Technology Gadgets that will make your Life Easier





Year in and year out, technology evolves step by step. Not only in the world of computers, phones and others. But also when it comes to your home arrangements. So it’s time to spice up your interior with some updated gadgets. If you think a smart light bulb is innovative and brand new, you have to think again. Because tomorrow, new technology will arrive again and again to surprise you. Want to know which three technology gadgets you need to have in your house right now? Keep on reading and we’ll tell you.

1.Remote controlled shades

Remote controlled shades are perfect for those who have many curtains or shades hanging around their house. Are you tired of spending time pulling the shades down while you could be enjoying your favourite TV series? Then, the remote controlled shades are 100% a great tech solution for your house. Even though, logically, they’re more expensive than normal curtains, they do come with many advantages. For example, it’s a lot safer for children and pets, because there are less strings and cords hanging around. And do you have windows that are high up? With automated curtains or shades you can easily gain control over the lighting that shines into your house. Easy as that. Not to forget the fact that you don’t need to get up from your extremely comfortable couch when the sun starts to set.

2.Wireless speaker system

If you don’t have a surround wireless speaker system yet, you’re clearly missing out. Having a wireless speaker in every room is great for ambience. Because cleaning, walking around or simply working in silence just really isn’t a great vibe. And there are many brands who offer great deals for surround systems. Think about Sonos or Philips, these are great brands that you can use for your wireless speakers. Also if you’re the outdoor type of person who loves to throw a garden- or hot tub (Dutch: hottub) party, you can easily place speakers outside which are waterproof. Or hang them under the canopy and listen to chill music while you’re in the blowup bubble bath (Dutch: opblaasbaar bubbelbad). Wherever you place your wireless speaker system, we’re sure it’s going to blow your friends away. Connect them with wi-fi and bluetooth and you’re good to go.

3.Robot vacuum cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner is an essential part for a successful household. At least, we think it is. Why? Because it’s the best gadget to have when it comes to cleaning. You can just go to work, turn the vacuum on and when you get back, the house is clean. Because of the built-in sensors the vacuum has, it detects the areas where it needs extra cleaning. Not only that, but the most important thing is that you don't have to spend that time hoovering yourself. And if you have a big house, it really saves you a few hours per week. You can spend that time doing something else, like going for drinks with friends.

Are you ready to take these three technologies to your house?