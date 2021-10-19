Digital Identity: An Introduction to the New Normal





The evolution and our understanding of digital identity has led to an increased implementation of this structure. Here is a breakdown of digital identity and how it will continue to be the new normal:

COVID and Increased Acceptance of Digital Mechanisms

There is always some form of pushback when it comes to new digital practices, particularly those involving identification credentials. Unlike these structures, however, digital identity has managed to escape this particular limitation of past innovations. This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enforced lockdowns have prompted people to carry out a wide variety of tasks online. This includes financial transactions, requests for documentation, and more. As a result, both institutions and the average person have been forced to get on board with the identity of digital identification.

Furthermore, having used this technology for almost two years now, individuals and corporations have become more comfortable utilizing this implementation. Once the restrictions of the pandemic are gone, it appears that digital identity will continue to be used at various points.

Imminent Adoption at Governmental Agencies

What sells this technology as legitimate is when government agencies adopt them. This has already taken place in a number of countries, including Canada and Germany. It appears to be more widespread within the U.S. as well. For instance, the TSA is already seeking to regulate IDs on mobile phones, apps, and other digital formats.

As this technology makes it easier for the TSA to manage security, particularly in high-traffic areas, it may become mandatory. After this, it is only a matter of time until digital IDs can be used for verification across the board.

Greater International Agency Acceptance

People are now interacting with and purchasing from international brands at a higher rate than ever before. Many of these transactions require some form of identification authentication. This is why an increasing number of companies are providing consumers with access to software that can do this remotely.

The ID scanner of today allows individuals to upload a wide variety of identification credentials. This includes driver’s licenses, passports, and more. Best of all, this innovative software allows these credentials to be automatically and instantly translated. This ensures that transactions can take place instantly, even with extra security measures in place.

Greater Focus On Security Measures

One reason for digital identification being so readily accepted is due to the increased security measures of this technology. Numerous agencies have predicted the limitations of digital identities before putting the necessary solutions in place.

Take identification scanners, for instance. The higher quality devices have been programmed to scan rather than save the IDs. What’s more, these services have been locked so that they can’t be shared with third party agencies.

Applications that store images and details related to these credentials require numerous levels of security. These include anything from two-step verification protocols to live verification based on a variety of biometric protocols.

Digital identities are more than just the new normal; they are the future. The process has already begun, but it appears that the traditional identification methods will be slowly phased out, making room for this innovative technology. In the next few years, we may all carry our identities in the palm of our hands.