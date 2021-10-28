What Can Go Wrong During the macOS Monterey Upgrade?





What does an update mean to you? Most users can’t wait to see the new features and functions coming with a totally renewed Monterey iOS. But some of the experienced updaters know the famous proverb, “no gain without pain.” It’s specifically true about iOS updates, which often come with problems, bugs, and interruptions urging you to start the whole process anew. So, to make you better prepared for the Monterey update hassle described here, we have compiled a survival guide outlining what exactly can go wrong during this process.

How to Avoid Update Problems?

Let’s start with some positives. Here are a couple of steps that can help you avoid (or at least minimize) the update trouble. Using these tips, you can skip the traps for newbies trying to do the same thing again and again with no effect.

#1 Check Your Mac’s Model

The newer the iOS version, the fewer Mac models are compatible with it – it’s a well-known trick of Apple producers encouraging users to change their old laptops for newer models. Thus, to ensure that an update to Monterey will generally work out, you must double-check your model’s year of release. Only Macs manufactured in 2013 and later are compatible with the new iOS; older models don’t have sufficient processor capacity to support the system.

#2 Establish a Broadband Connection

The update is a heavy, demanding process that requires enough Internet speed and throughput to end successfully. Thus, users connected via Wi-Fi often see the annoying messages about an interrupted update process, urging them to start everything anew. A great life hack is to keep your Wi-Fi inactive, plugging in the cord of your Internet provider right to the Mac for better bandwidth. If you organize things this way, your chances for a successful update grow.

#3 Think Twice

We don’t mean that you should abandon the idea of updating to Monterey overall. We’re only talking about the beta version, which is unavailable for all Mac users before the official release of the refined, polished, and fine-tuned Monterey iOS.

Those who wanted to be the first to test all new features have rushed to the Apple servers, thus bringing them down and failing to install the update. But we have a better offer – you can wait for some time and get a better-working Monterey in just a couple of months. Practice with past updates shows that demand for the installations quickly fades away, and more patient users enjoy much quicker and more efficient updates.

What to Expect During an Update?

If you have planned the update, be ready to experience some troubles and bottlenecks – especially if you’re one of the first to enjoy the updated iOS version.

#1 Scarce RAM

If you can’t download the Monterey update file and the system shows that your memory space is insufficient, you need to do preparatory work before the update. First, clean enough RAM for it to host both the old and the new iOS version. No matter how strange it seems, Mac updates take place exactly this way – the iOS has to download and install the new version first, clearing all old iOS files only after the new iOS is up and running.

#2 Download Interruptions

Another issue many users report is the interruption of download. This problem is very irritating as it steals your time and makes you go back to start the download process anew. To avoid the hassle, you should use the Internet cable instead of Wi-Fi (as explained above) and tweak some settings to restore the download even after interruptions.

#3 Problems with Installation

You’ve finally downloaded the installation file, but the finishing line is still far away. Once you click the “Install” button and wait for some time, the process stagnates and doesn’t complete. If the issue is purely technical, some of these remedies can help:

A reboot in safe mode

Reset of NVRAM

SMC reset

If none of these shortcuts works out, you should check the device for compatibility.

#4 Overheating

Some users report the overheating problem after a successful Monterey update, which suggests that the hardware of their Macs might not cope with the new performance requirements. To fix the problem on your own, you can simply reset the SMC or tweak the fan settings in the Mac’s controller. These steps are helpful in most cases, but the problem may persist if your Mac is old.

Why Is the Effort Worth It?

Once you read this article, you may feel discouraged to update to Monterey at first. Indeed, the process may turn out to be a hassle, but if you keep the focus on the goal, you’re sure to be rewarded with a new, neat-looking, and well-functioning operating system. Monterey has many exciting new functions in store for iOS connoisseurs, so you’ll enjoy its use after all the trouble you’ve gone through.