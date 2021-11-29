FCC Asks Communications Leaders For Comments On ACP Program

The FCC asked industry leaders in the telecommunications industry to offer their opinions on how to effectively transition into the recently established Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The FCC released a 65 page public notice for relevant parties, laying out a number of questions and proposals members of the communications sector to consider. For those who are unaware, the Affordable Connectivity Program is a new permanent initiative designed to ensure citizens of all income levels have access to affordable, reliable broadband service. The recently passed infrastructure bill allocated $14 billion in funding for this program, and will take over the existing Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which was implemented to provide affordable services during the height of the COVID19 pandemic.

Members of the FCC have requested comments on a number of matters, including whether or not minimum standards should be implemented, what metrics should be used to measure program success, and if previous EBB program members should be automatically enrolled into the ACP. The public notice also requested input on how ACP data should be revealed to the public, as well as thoughts on how to address program misconduct. Comments related to the public notice will be due on December 8th, and responses are due December 28th.

Broadband services are essential for work and general communication in the digital age, but are now a necessity due to the recent surge in hybrid/remote activity across the globe. However, a great deal of Americans are still dealing with economic uncertainty due to lingering pandemic challenges and inflation. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a critical insurance measure to guarantee any citizen can stay online, in order to remain active in the digital age.