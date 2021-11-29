Which Managed Services Package Suits my Company?





These days, there are few things that hurt a company’s reputation more than getting hacked and losing your valuable data. That’s why the security of your programs and systems is super important. You might think “But we have an antivirus program!” While that’s great, do you know how many laptops, phones, bluetooth cameras and more are linked to your wifi? And are you 100% sure every single one of your employees runs updates when their laptop/phone/iPad shows them? Security for a company is such a big subject, that it’s almost impossible to do everything on your own.

Luckily, many IT companies offer managed services. That means you outsource part of your IT to another company. There are quite a few packages, each with their own services and technical support. In this article, we’ll talk about some of the most used packages and how to choose a package that suits your company.

Which Managed Services packages can I choose?

Managed Services Providers typically offer multiple packages. A few interesting ones we want to highlight are Monitored IT, Maintained IT and Managed IT.

Monitored IT means your partner will monitor your network and your network security. This way, they can spot small issues and deal with them before they become a big security issue or an issue that affects your day to day work.

Maintained IT goes a bit further: your MSP doesn’t only monitor your network, they will also make sure your IT infrastructure is up-to-date and all your applications and systems get updated regularly.

If you don’t have anyone in-house that checks your security often, it might be handy to choose the full-service package Managed IT. This package pretty much means your IT partner gets the responsibility of your IT systems and applications. They make sure your systems are updated, your data is safe and issues are spotted in time.

How do I choose the right package?

If you don’t have an IT person at your firm, Managed IT might be handy for you. That way, you know everything is taken care of. Did you know that hackers often find ways to enter your systems when you don’t update your laptops, phones and other electronic devices enough? If you work together with a MSP, they take care of everything for you.

If you do employ one or more IT professionals, it might be handy to ask them how much time they have or which experience they have. For instance, if your IT professionals are mostly busy with building your website and making sure your employees have working laptops, they might not have time for security scans. We always recommend you to take the advice of your IT professionals in consideration when choosing a Managed Services Provider.

Good luck finding a good MSP that makes sure your data and systems stay safe!