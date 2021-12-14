Be prepared and back up your data





You have turned on your laptop or computer and you are working diligently to finish everything in time, because you have a lot of work to do. Suddenly everything crashes and you lose all your files. A situation nobody wants to be in. Unfortunately, this happens to many people. You did not save your work in between. A setback that could have been avoided with a simple click on a button. To make sure you do not lose your files, you can transfer them to a USB flash drive. USB flash drives are still widely used and with the flash drive you can do a lot more than you might expect.

The history of the USB flash drive

Before the invention of the USB flash drive, it was difficult to transport large amounts of data. The history of the flash drive arose from this dilemma. In the year 2000 USB flash drives were introduced as a commercial product. The capacity of the first flash drive was 8 MB. Now, years later, the capacity has doubled several times due to the rapidly changing technology. At the moment there are even USB flash drives with a memory of 1 TB.

Which USB flash drive is the right one for you?

The choice of USB flash drives is large. There are different types of flash drives you can buy today. Before you buy one, it is good to think about which type of flash drive meets your wishes and needs. Do you want to transfer a file every now and then? Then an 8 GB memory stick with a low write speed is sufficient. If you have a lot of files such as photos and videos, you need a flash drive with more memory.

The versatility of a USB flash drive

A USB flash drive is a versatile product. Nowadays you can do much more with it than just export files. With the memory stick you can even lock and unlock your laptop or computer. In this situation, the USB flash drive can be used as a key. If your colleague comes to work at your home, asking for the Wi-Fi password but you want to share it without them seeing it, just put the name and password of your network on a flash drive and put it in their laptop. USB flash drives are often used as promotional material. Printed USB flash drives with logo are a nice promotional gift or give-away. A print with the name or logo of your company stands out and increases your brand awareness. In addition to flash drives, you can also print power banks for promotion.