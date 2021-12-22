White Label VS. Full Personalized App Development





If you're looking to start a business, no matter if it's big or small, you're going to want to make it easier for your customers to find you and having an app can be the solution you've been waiting for.

However, you have two main options when starting to develop an app. You could go for the most adaptable and cheapest version or the most powerful and dynamic one. This is going to depend on what fits the best with your product and business model.

Imagine you're trying to get into the IPTV or live streaming technology business. Having an app is crucial for your company to work. Keep reading this article to determine which is the best option for you: white-label or custom-made development.

What Is a White-Label App?

White-label apps are pre-made apps that can suit a bunch of generic items and services. They're templates that can be used for several companies by customizing them with their branding and necessities.

This is especially useful for companies who want to save up money and don't need to build an app from scratch since a pre-made one can work perfectly well for the reason you intend it.

Suppose you're trying to start an IPTV platform; you're going to need an app to provide your service. In that case, you can get a white-label IPTV app and tell your coder to customize it to fit your brand and business model. This way, you save time, money, and resources.

White-Label Apps for IPTV Platforms Pros & Cons

White-label apps for IPTV platforms are a fantastic investment since they give loads of benefits that you wouldn't get otherwise. Nevertheless, the integration of this service is relatively new, and not many people have been using their benefits to their advantage.

Pros

Neat and professional video broadcasting

Cost Efficiency

Distraction-free video content

Fast processes

Maintenance-free

Cons

Limited customization

Similarity to other businesses

You don't have code ownership

It might get rejected by app stores

Difficulty to upgrade

Types of White-Label Apps

Now that we've been through the basics of White-Label apps, we need to acknowledge some of the most relevant types that exist and how they affect our IPTV platform.

OTT Platforms

These white-label platforms combine the OTT platform method and video players to stream live streams, on-demand video content, etc. It's called OTT, standing for Over The Top, which goes beyond traditional media like cable.

Live Streaming Platforms

Unlike OTT platforms, these only allow live streaming content, which enables brands to connect better with their audience immediately. They have become more popular this past year as more people need to communicate online, creating conferences and integrations for professionals and companies.

VOD Platforms

VOD stands for Video on Demand, which means that your users can access your media content anytime they please. You can even use them in combination with a live streaming platform to make your content available after you're finished.

Custom App VS White-Label Development

The one that suits you better depends on the needs of your business, whether you care about brand customizing or not, and your budget, because these are the main three aspects that are going to be affected by the kind of development you choose.

Your business needs to adapt to the development you prefer. Hence, if there exists a white-label app that fits nicely with your business model, whether that is an IPTV platform, a clothing brand, or a restaurant, you're going to have all your needs met without too much hassle, and that's why you can use a pre-established app.

However, these kinds of apps lack in being super customizable for your brand. Yes, you can choose your colors and fonts, but you are going to have to settle with the pre-made positions and arrangements of widgets, which doesn't give you much room for creativity to flow.

Finally, your budget is going to determine whether you can aspire to have a custom-made app or not. These apps don't have the problems mentioned above and are way more powerful, but they are also expensive and complicated to make. Nevertheless, final customers perceive them as higher-end, which makes for a good investment.

Main Challenges of White-Label Apps

Don't let anyone tell you that a white-label app isn't for you. It can help you get a quick and inexpensive solution for your business. Now we're going to go through how to overcome the main challenges you might find when dealing with them.

Customization

First, you need to focus on what's strictly necessary for your business. These apps are built as generic solutions; hence, there isn't going to be much room for personalization, and you can get mistaken for other brands in the industry.

To avoid this, you can explore the range of customizable apps that you're being offered and find one that fits better with your users while allowing you to use your branding on it.

Code Ownership & Data Exploitation

In most cases, white-label app providers aren't going to give you full access to the code or server, so you can't confirm how robust or safe the code is. This can cause reputation problems if your users' data is being sold to third-party organizations.

However, you can rely on former customers' feedback and find a professional who can help you select the right white-label provider for you.

App Store Rejection

Most app stores reject copycat apps. Hence, if you use a template for an app that many other developers have used before, chances are your app is going to be taken down.

If you want to avoid this, you're going to have to check for templates that aren't too famous and haven't been used by too many people so your app can be as unique as possible.

Bottom Line

Now that you know what a white-label app can bring to your business and what you need to consider before getting one, are you ready to find the right one for you? Check out your variety of options; we're more than happy to help!