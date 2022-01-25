How Your Business Can Reorient Content Delivery to Be More Inclusive





As a company owner, it’s your responsibility to ensure that your business can realize its full potential, even in a competitive industry. It might not always be easy to achieve success, but there are ways to help you get a great start. For example, inclusivity and accessibility are the hallmarks of success in today’s digital age, which means your company would do well to focus on it as much as possible.

The good news is you won’t have to fumble around in the dark and deal with trial and error. There are many examples of successful companies you can use as a roadmap for your success. Here are some of the ideal ways your business can reorient content delivery to be more inclusive for your demographic.

1. Success through web optimization

One of the first things to consider when running a business would be web optimization for your primary site. Not too many startup owners realize the importance of their primary website, which is a shame as you can maneuver your company through a competitive industry landscape with proper web design. For example, how do you expect to convert online users into paying customers if your website is too messy and disorienting?

The idea of web optimization is to keep things simple enough and give online users an easy means to get to the checkout page. If you want to keep things accessible, this WordPress accessibility plugin might be just what you need.

2. Inclusivity in the most unlikely places

When it comes to general web design, it’s understandable to put your focus on the company message and the overall design of your storefront. Keeping the user interface (UI) simple enough to navigate is also a great idea. That said, you can also make a difference in unlikely places, such as the 404 page or web pop-ups. For the former, it’s about building the 404 page similarly to the theme of your website. It can help immerse online users and make it feel like a more personal experience, even if the 404 page doesn’t lead anywhere.

For web pop-ups, it's all about keeping things personal by adding the pop-up based on the users' behavior. For example, giving them little promotions and discounts through a pop-up will make it seem less intrusive and more like your company is only looking out for their best interests.

3. The subtle impact of email outreach

Outreach functions for marketing can feel too aggressive and intrusive for some, but it’s all about timing and the personal message of each email. Email outreach can still be extremely effective, provided you send the email based on the behavior of your users. Once you understand the timing and the style of template that works, you’d be surprised at how often email outreach can lead to extra sales and return customers.

As a business, it’s crucial to figure out how best to immerse your target demographic no matter the situation. Fortunately, taking the right steps is as easy as keeping things simple and respecting the time of your online users. Even email outreach methods can be effective with a bit of work.