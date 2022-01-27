Ukraine Plagued With Cyberattacks as Russia Conflict Heat Up

Global tensions escalated this week after Russian troops made their way to the Ukrainian border, with some world leaders speculating the country could be ready for an outright invasion. The severity of this situation increased further after the United States government revealed minimal diplomatic progress has been made after meeting with Russian officials. To make matters worse, Ukrainian government websites were recently hit by an aggressive cyber attack campaign, which may be a warning sign for things to come.

The cyber attack targeted Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs and education ministry, completely overthrowing control of both websites. Reports also claim the hackers left an ominous message on the foreign ministry website, reading “Ukrainians! … All information about you has become public. Be afraid and expect worse. It’s your past, present and future.” Additionally, the message included vague, ominous references to Soviet era conflicts, as well as a crossed out picture of the Ukrainian map and flag crossed out.

Unfortunately, this is not a new problem. After Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian government reported a massive influx of cyber attacks from various sources, Some of these attacks were quite devastating, especially the 2015 power grid hack, causing outages for around 230,000 citizens. The previous success of Russia’s cyber warfare has many world leaders on edge, especially now with digital infrastructure becoming more ingrained in everyday activities.

These ongoing attacks highlight the globe's growing dependence on digital technology for essential functions, as well as the need for a collective effort from world leaders to mitigate cyber threats and viral campaigns. Although this recent attack was less severe than previous situations, it does demonstrate these hackers may be capable enough to take down more vital services, such as banks, power grids, and hospitals.

As the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, we will likely hear of more instances of cyber attacks across the nation in the near future. Hopefully, Ukrainian leaders will seek out technological support from global allies, in order to prevent these attacks from causing mayhem for uninvolved citizens.