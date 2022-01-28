Steps in Creating a Product Launch Roadmap





Launching a product requires lots of planning and dedication. Creating a roadmap helps in dedicating a deadline and a time slot for each step of the launch process so that all departments can work in tandem and with ease. Here are five steps to follow while creating a product launch roadmap.

Create a well-researched plan

Before you start building your product launch roadmap, you will need a well-researched plan to highlight key steps that you need to follow for a successful launch. Instead of putting a rough plan on paper, you can take your time to research other product launches that were successful in the past and also those that failed.

Set priorities in your plan

You will have plenty of tasks to do for the product launch. To avoid having your team get overwhelmed with a mountain of tasks, set deadlines for each task and prioritize them according to their importance. You can also have a backup plan in case you are unable to meet deadlines on time.

Delegate tasks to each employee and set a hierarchy to ensure no one is on the backstep at any given point. Constantly supervise each process and take time to go through each step of the plan meticulously to avoid any last-minute rushes.

Set realistic goals for the launch

By chalking out a clear plan at the beginning, you will have a good idea of what to expect at launch. As a project manager, it will be your job to ensure that expectations regarding the launch are managed and that everyone knows about the goals you are setting for the product’s launch.

Coordinate with other departments and set appointments to discuss their needs in regards to the launch. If you are unable to meet the demands of a particular department, let them know before they make their plans. You don’t want to commit to goals that you know cannot be met in time.

Keep all departments in mind

You must keep all the departments in the loop while building your product launch roadmap. You wouldn’t need to make every department aware of what is happening at every stage of your roadmap, but you must be clear as to when their contribution will be needed.

By doing this, all processes will be directed at a single idea instead of a confusing mix. You need not take suggestions from the sales team regarding the marketing team. Instead direct them to talk to each other and then coordinate with you. This will avoid any unnecessary hassle and confusion and create a harmonious work environment.

Taking feedback at every step

Taking feedback from each department and team member is important for your roadmap. While you may think that everything is going according to plan for your team, you may have missed out on an important step of coordination with another department or a step from your list itself.

By taking feedback from all departments, you will have an idea if there is any difference in opinions. While it is important to act on feedback, make sure to check if the expected changes are possible in a given period of time. If not, clearly communicate the lack of time or resources and move on with your plan.