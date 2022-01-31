T-Mobile Celebrates Meeting 100% Renewable Energy Goal

Reducing emissions from common business practices is quickly becoming a top priority for major brands across the world. The global environment is rapidly changing as a result of air pollution and waste, the bulk of which comes from companies neglecting responsibilities to conduct environmentally sound procedures. Some companies are going beyond the bare minimum to get the business world back on track.

T-Mobile revealed it is the first-ever mobile carrier to fuel electricity supply from 100% renewable energy sources. T-Mobile initially established RE100 plan to move to renewable energy sources back in 2018, with an ambitious goal of completion by the end 2021. After a great deal of strategy and coordination with energy suppliers, representatives with T-Mobile were thrilled to report the success.

“T-Mobile put a stake in the ground as the first telecom to commit to going all in on renewable energy by the end of 2021, and now we’re the first to hit this milestone years ahead of others,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “This was no easy task, but we set a goal and we achieved it. Today, thanks to amazing efforts from a team who was unwavering in our commitment to reduce our impact on the planet, the Un-carrier is powering America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network with 100% clean electricity.”

The plan turned reality by working and investing with solar and wind energy providers across the United states, allowing the company to source roughly 3.4 million MWh of clean energy per year from those sources alone. Additionally, T-Mobile retail outlets now utilize ENERGY STAR certified LED lights, smart thermostats, and other efficiency tools to drastically cut down on operational energy requirements.

Although T-Mobile already reached an impressive milestone toward completely green energy, leaders with the company say there’s still more work to do. In fact, the company intends to share new decarbonization plans later this year, and will continue supporting solar and wind projects to keep the green energy initiative moving forward.

“T-Mobile is an example of leadership for sustainability in its industry,” said Louisa Plotnick, Head of Programs, North America, at Climate Group.“By adopting and driving new development of sustainable power sources, T-Mobile shows that corporations can act quickly if ambition is supported by real change.”