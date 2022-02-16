Top Indie Games to Look Forward To in 2022





The pandemic has destroyed most of our social and mental welfare. The past two years had been an ongoing downward spiral for most of us. However, with a new year to come, we surely look for new openings, new beginnings and returning to old times.

As for the gaming industry, 2021 really did show us why indie games are surely turning into a cottage industry within the gaming circuit, especially with their great graphics and unique concepts. So, we thought it best to let you know beforehand which indie games you should look out for.

We are looking forward to some of the best Indie games that are to grow in 2022. Let us take a look at the 5 best of them.

1. Sifu

February is going to be an exciting month for anybody who loves video games. So, Dying Light 2 gets dropped in February, along with Stay Human, Horizon: Forbidden West, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Elden Ring to name a handful. But, we are the most excited for Sifu. It is scheduled to be released on February 8th, 2022. The platforms where it will be available are PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. So, we are going to spend pretty much half of the month fighting our way through the outstanding criminal underworld of Scloclap’s Sifu.

2. Tunic

Tunic is one the indie games we are extremely excited for in 2022. It is scheduled to release on 16th March, 2022. The platforms where it will be available are Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The official date was let known during the Game Awards giving fans a few months to wait for it. And why shouldn’t we be? What better than a small fox, a sword, shield, and a deadly combat in an ornate world? We have already seen in the previous demos of Tunic how they cleverly design the world and the combat sequences. So, we are expecting to see more of them in the full game.

3. Weird West

Although it was scheduled to be released in January, Weird West is coming on 31st March. The platforms where it will be available are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The action RPG comes in contact with the impressive sim twin-stick shooter. Eventually, you find yourself in a rustic land of cowboys and undead. As per the name, the game seemingly would explore the Western macho tropes along with strange horror elements.

4. Sons of the Forest

Endnight Games’ 2018 title, The Forest wove a story of survival mechanics inside what was both a disturbing tale and setting. The sequel, which is scheduled to release on 20th May, seemingly is bent on giving the gamers even more gruesome fun and enhancing a blooming excitement. It will be available on PC.

5. Bear and Breakfast

If you love wood, warmth and coziness than grotesque graphics, this is for you. It will be released this year on Switch and PC but the month is not specified yet. You’ll play as Hank, the ursine protagonist on his journey to build up his own bed and breakfast.

6. Wayward Strand

Australian indie game developer Ghost Pattern is bringing you an interactive and vivid story straight from the summers of the 1980s. You play as an investigative journalist named Casey Beaumaris who goes to visit her mother at an airship hospital where you will speak to patients as time goes on. If you love story driven interactive games, this is your jam.

What else is your jam? Let us know and we'll make a list for your gaming choices soon.