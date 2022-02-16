Want to build the next multimillion-dollar app? Learn these programming Languages





Do you know that the global app industry app is projected to pull in a whopping $935 billion by 2023? Yes, mobile developers are making it big. And that is the beauty of the 21st century. There is so much to earn from.

By now, you must be curious about what programming languages you can learn to build such powerful apps. We will tell you!

1. Flutter

Flutter, developed by Google, is a programming language for mobile app development. It allows developers to create complex and high-end mobile apps that can be deployed on both the Android and iOS platforms.

Flutter leverages the Dart programming language and includes a large collection of widgets and features to enable developers to create highly visual and immersive app experiences.

Thanks to its rich widgets, developers can also create cross-platform apps. These apps are designed to run efficiently on Android and iOS platforms.

In addition, there is also the Hot Reload function in Flutter. This is the ability to view real-time code changes while modifying an app.

So, unlike some other programming languages, if you want to modify the style, feel, or functionality of any component of an app, you can do this in real-time with Flutter.

2. Swift

Swift is the best go-to for developers interested in iOS app development. Developed by Apple, this programming language was christened “Anyone Can Code” thanks to its ease of learning and use.

According to a survey on Stack Overflow’s developers, Swift developers pocket up to $120,000 on average annual salary. This programming language is the bedrock of iOS apps for top brands like Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber.

Swift is user-friendly, easy to learn, and fast. It allows developers to write the codes with optimized syntaxes quickly. In addition, there are inbuilt features for minimizing errors and having a very interactive iOS app.

3. Java

Java is a trendy programming language that was originally the Android App Development official programming language. Presently, many apps in the Google Play Store are written in Java.

With Java, you can integrate many functionalities in your app, furnishing with superior sophistication to handle real-world app complexities.

Admittedly, Java is not the easiest to learn due to its complex syntax and strongly typed language, but there is an ever-ready Java community with developers who can help you hone your app development skills.

In all, if learnt well, this programming language is sure to turn your creative ideas into a multi-million dollar reality.

4. Kotlin

Kotlin is currently the next big thing to land in the Android realm after Java. In fact, it has even surpassed Java as the most commonly used programming language for Android app development.

Why? It takes the best things of Java a step further.

Kotlin is free to use, open-source, and easy to set up. With it, developers can use lambdas to do functional programming and interoperate its syntax with Java. Besides, its syntax is concise and clear.

In addition, the Kotlin community is vast and growing, with a number of well-known specialists available to respond to questions from other developers.

5. JavaScript

The chances are that those beautiful colours, designs and animation, and text that you see in an app are written with JavaScript.

JavaScript is an old but still popular programming language. Besides, it is both a client-side and server-side language giving it more capabilities than just being used for app development.

Currently, certain JavaScript frameworks such as React.js and Vue are used for a more efficient front-end app development.

JavaScript is easy to learn with a simple syntax. Besides, it contains a lot of frameworks and plugins, which makes app development more streamlined and easier.

6. Objective C

Objective-C, an extension of the C programming language, is a general-purpose language primarily utilized in iOS and Mac OS apps.

This language has a mature undertone, is object-oriented, and is used chiefly for high-end iOS apps.

Though time-consuming, Objective-C is easy to learn. It does require a lot of codes, but it is very effective when properly understood.

7. Python

Python is a very popular programming language that is used in coding in different spheres – app development inclusive.

Compared to other programming languages like Java, it features a simpler and straightforward syntax that is much easier to learn.

It is a high-level programming language with various functionalities such as scripting and data structuring, which translates to clear, interactive apps when combined with others.

8. Ruby

Ruby is an open-source and free-to-use programming language mainly utilized in back-end app developments. This programming language features tons of useful libraries and free tools to aid in app development.

Ruby’s syntax is clear and easy to read. It features a popular app development framework called Ruby on Rails which makes app development faster, cutting time spent writing codes by up to 50%.

This programming language is the backbone of certain app services like Twitch, Shopify, and SoundCloud. It has a community of developers from which help is readily gotten when needed.

Conclusively, while each of these apps is powerful in its own right, the recommended approach is to pick one and dig really deep into mastering it. In the programming world, specialization is often more rewarded than versatility.