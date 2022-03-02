FEATURE NEWS

Musk Sends Ukraine Starlink Support

By

Ukraine is continuing to hold off Russian military action as leaders strive for peaceful resolution. But Rocket strikes and bombings put key infrastructure in jeopardy, possibly even disrupting internet access for crucial government services.

The severity of the situation brought the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister to twitter, asking Elon Musk for support.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Musk promptly responded, tweeting Starlink satellites over Ukraine are operational. And, additional terminals "en route."

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Starlink was already expected to be a revolutionary advancement in internet availability, but the speed and general success of the deployment in a wartime setting acts as a “proof of concept” for the project as a whole. With the service now active, the Ukrainian government remains connected with colleagues and the world at large.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
Author Info
Luke Bellos

Editor, TechZone360

Click here to read full bio

