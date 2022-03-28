HP Purchases Poly

The era of hybrid is here. The office is where we, the workforce, decide. Cloud-powered communications and collaboration is reimagining the future of work, shattering classic productivity paradigms, and solution providers are positioning to strike while the iron is hot.

HP Inc. is acquiring Poly in an all-cash-transaction for $40 per share, expressing a $3.3 billion total enterprise value for the to-be purchased entity. The definitive agreement creates an unparalleled hybrid work portfolio, combing already impressive product suites.

“The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done,” noted Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP. “Combining HP and Poly creates a leading portfolio of hybrid work solutions across large and growing markets. Poly’s strong technology, complementary go-to-market, and talented team will help to drive long-term profitable growth as we continue building a stronger HP.”

Poly is certainly a known quantity in video conferencing solutions, headsets, cameras, voice and software, merging operations creates a comprehensive ecosystem of devices, software and digital services that put the enterprise and workforce productivity at the fore.

For HP, the purchase falls right in line with growth strategy, believing sustained momentum of the hybrid work model. Wholesale transformation is underway, with a hint of permanence in the air, as organizations are embracing this shift HP notes nearly 3 in 4 office workers are investing to improve the home office.

Dave Shull, Poly CEO and President, exclaimed, “I am thrilled about the opportunity this represents for Poly, our employees, partners and customers. The combination gives us an opportunity to dramatically scale, reaching new markets and channels, supercharging our innovation with a like-minded partner.”

Peanut butter and jelly come together to create a timeless combination, and with this acquisition HP is hoping to be much of the same, offering a second-to-none solution set and the value promised by the digital age.