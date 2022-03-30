Ecommerce SEO Checklist: Best Practices For Ecommerce SEO Strategy





Most website traffic is derived from search engines. Search Engine Optimization-SEO is crucial for e-commerce websites. Develop a good SEO strategy to increase sales, drive business to new heights, and boost traffic.

Off-Page SEO Checklist

Off-page SEO includes all activities done away from the website to improve search engine page ranking. Use the checklist below to optimize off the page once the basic SEO set-up is ready.

Set Up Social Media Accounts For The Store

Create free platforms on social media accounts for sharing high-quality content. Invest in advertising and social media marketing to make the most of off-page SEO. A proper investment helps build credibility and an online presence, leading to backlinks and more shares. Use the various social media outlets to connect with a larger following. Promote and create high-quality content that interests the audience.

Set-Up Directory Listings

Use online directories as they have essential information about the business. Register an online store in the online directories with the latest and accurate information like name, phone number, and address to improve the business’s appearance in search results.

Finding Sites Linking To Competitors

Assess the competitors first before building backlinks to an e-commerce site. Check the websites that offer links to direct and online competitors when searching for results. Use the provided tools to check the competition and export the data to a Google sheet to understand the backlink profile strength.

Build Backlinks From Other Websites

Backlinks are an integral part and determine the success of e-commerce SEO. Backlinks are one of the signals for ranking as per Google algorithms. Links are counted as votes for a website, passing on relevancy, trust, and authority. Improve the search ranking by consulting professional link building services and looking for opportunities to obtain backlinks via the following ways.

Approach Influencers

Obtain backlinks from influencers and feature them in a blog. Make influencers aware of such actions and mention them on the blog site as a gesture.

Do Podcast Interviews

Podcasts are similar to blogs, but they enable individuals to be guests. Obtain a backlink for the e-commerce site on the podcast website.

Start Guest Blogging

Write guest posts for a high authority website in a specific industry. Accumulate referral traffic and get backlinks to the site.

Keyword Research For Ecommerce SEO

Find the right keywords for a business or a product as it is the basis of digital marketing strategy. Research first to understand prospective clients' interests regarding what products they search for, their keywords, and what they expect to see when clicking on the pages.

List The Primary Keywords Related To The Products

Finding the primary keywords related to the product range is the first thing. It includes phrases or words that users search for when looking for products. Utilize free keyword research tools by simply entering a seed keyword to identify a list of relevant keyword ideas.

Use Long-Tail Keywords

One of the easiest ways to obtain long-tail keywords is to type a keyword in a search panel without clicking the enter button. Google suggests keywords by showing the search queries most users apply to find products.

Map Keywords With Search Intent

Search intent establishes why users search for a particular keyword. Know the purpose and create quality content to improve the ranking on the website. Take into consideration the three highlighted things when assessing the search intent.

Type of content on the webpage

The type of format used in these pages

Kind of angle used as the selling point

Refine the keywords once the search intent is identified. Having keywords that target and match the audience directly is essential.

User Experience

Mobile-First Indexing

Google uses a mobile version of an e-commerce site to index and rank it on the Search Engine Results Page-SERP. Mobile-First Indexing enables Google to rank an e-commerce website by reviewing the content on the mobile-first. Ensure that the content is optimized for mobile, detailed, responsive, and visible to convince prospective clients to convert. Have a responsive e-commerce website to achieve desirable outcomes effectively. Enable the website to adapt to varying screen sizes and keep the URL of both mobile and desktop versions the same.

Use Visual Content

Use high-quality photos to showcase the products and leverage recent technologies to increase clients’ engagement with the content. Video content improves the user’s experience and boosts sales by increasing conversion rates. Present the products in a video format to instill confidence in prospective clients when purchasing the product.

E-commerce SEO may be time-consuming, but is a worthy investment for every business. Plan first and lay down an effective strategy using the highlighted checklist to improve the website's SEO.