115 New Exhibitors & Sponsors Added to the 2022 ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Exhibitor List in Past 60 Days

Leading Communications & Technology Trade Show on Pace to be the Largest in its 23-Year History Shelton, CT – May 6, 2022 – TMC today released the list of newest Exhibitors who’ve signed on to participate in the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held June 21-24, 2022 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In just the period since March 1, 2022, 115 new exhibitors/sponsors have been added to the exhibitor list across the #TECHSUPERSHOW events – ITEXPO, MSP Expo, Future of Work Expo, The Blockchain event, and IoT Evolution Expo.



With new exhibitors and sponsors being added daily, ITEXPO 2022 is on pace to be the largest in the 23-year history of the event. More than 250 exhibitors and sponsors will greet attendees when the expo floor opens on Wednesday, June 22. As always, exhibitors will meet some of the most influential attendees in tech – with combined estimated buying power in excess of $45 billion. In total, spending on telecommunications services exceeds $5 Trillion annually, according to Statista. “It’s fitting that in TMC’s 50th Anniversary Year, our signature event is on pace to be the largest ever held, said TMC’s President Dave Rodriguez. “The global tech community – including the local tech hub growing in South Florida - has embraced the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW as the place to gather and build their businesses. We are so grateful to provide this necessary forum year-after year, even during the pandemic.” Here’s a look at the new companies who have secured space over the past several weeks:

New ITEXPO Exhibitors recently added include: 4Voice 8x8, Inc. Aircall Akative Allworx Aryaka Networks AT&T Business Avaya Inc Blueline Telecom Caller ID Reputation CLA Claro Enterprise Solutions Comcast Business Compliancy Group Crown Castle Fiber CyberData Corp Data Canopy Dialpad Dinstar Co.,Ltd. Epic IO eSentire Five9, Inc. For2Fi FreeSWITCH Solutions Fujitsu Fusion Connect GoTo Green Star Marketing Hornetsecurity Injured Gadgets Intermedia Intrado/OnSIP Logically Lumen Momentum Telecom NEC net2phone New Horizon Communications NSU Broward Center of Innovation Ooma Inc Phoenix NAP Poly RabbitRun Rackspace Radix IoT, LLC a Compass Datacenters Company Redstor Scalefusion Shift Financial Insights Sinch SkySwitch Snom, A Vtech Company Spectrum Business Stock in the Channel Tallac Networks Tech Hub South Florida Telesystem Telinta Telispire The Frontier Hub TierPoint TouchTone Communications TP-Link Trifecta Networks UniVoIP Viasat Viirtue Vonage WestFax Windstream Enterprise Zoom

New MSP Expo Exhibitors recently added include: 7FigureMSP Arpio Connect Me Voice D3 Security Databank Emersion Fabrics, Inc FatPipe Networks GOIP GROUP Inceptus Intel Intuit JumpFactor Kaduu Keeper Security Keychest MACH Networks Manage Engine Nuso OceanTech Patent Professor PowerDMARC Premier BPO RAY ALLEN, Inc. Scalefusion Site24x7 Taurix TD Synnex Vertiv Vijilan Security LLC Zadara Storage Zerowall.io

New IoT Evolution Expo Exhibitors recently added include:

1nce Inc Cocoflo Innovations GetWireless HCL Technologies Ltd. SADELABS SOFTGENT TDEngine Telefónica Global Solutions US Cellular Verizon New Future of Work Expo Exhibitors recently added Include: NYNJA New CannaTech Expo Exhibitors recently added Include: Alvarez Technology Group

DanTech Services Inc

Through its in-depth education, showcase of innovative solutions, robust exhibit floor and unique audience, ITEXPO has become the leading event for IT professionals, C-levels and business owners, developers, and the channel to gather and learn about digital transformation. Resellers, enterprises, service providers, media, manufacturers and developers come to ITEXPO to make their purchasing decisions and select new partners.

About TMC

