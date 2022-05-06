115 New Exhibitors & Sponsors Added to the 2022 ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Exhibitor List in Past 60 Days

Leading Communications & Technology Trade Show on Pace to be the Largest in its 23-Year History
Shelton, CT – May 6, 2022 – TMC today released the list of newest Exhibitors who’ve signed on to participate in the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held June 21-24, 2022 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
In just the period since March 1, 2022, 115 new exhibitors/sponsors have been added to the exhibitor list across the #TECHSUPERSHOW events – ITEXPO, MSP Expo, Future of Work Expo, The Blockchain event, and IoT Evolution Expo.
With new exhibitors and sponsors being added daily, ITEXPO 2022 is on pace to be the largest in the 23-year history of the event. More than 250 exhibitors and sponsors will greet attendees when the expo floor opens on Wednesday, June 22.
As always, exhibitors will meet some of the most influential attendees in tech – with combined estimated buying power in excess of $45 billion. In total, spending on telecommunications services exceeds $5 Trillion annually, according to Statista.
“It’s fitting that in TMC’s 50th Anniversary Year, our signature event is on pace to be the largest ever held, said TMC’s President Dave Rodriguez. “The global tech community – including the local tech hub growing in South Florida - has embraced the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW as the place to gather and build their businesses. We are so grateful to provide this necessary forum year-after year, even during the pandemic.”
Here’s a look at the new companies who have secured space over the past several weeks:
New ITEXPO Exhibitors recently added include:
|
4Voice
|
8x8, Inc.
|
Aircall
|
Akative
|
Allworx
|
Aryaka Networks
|
AT&T Business
|
Avaya Inc
|
Blueline Telecom
|
Caller ID Reputation
|
CLA
|
Claro Enterprise Solutions
|
Comcast Business
|
Compliancy Group
|
Crown Castle Fiber
|
CyberData Corp
|
Data Canopy
|
Dialpad
|
Dinstar Co.,Ltd.
|
Epic IO
|
eSentire
|
Five9, Inc.
|
For2Fi
|
FreeSWITCH Solutions
|
Fujitsu
|
Fusion Connect
|
GoTo
|
Green Star Marketing
|
Hornetsecurity
|
Injured Gadgets
|
Intermedia
|
Intrado/OnSIP
|
Logically
|
Lumen
|
Momentum Telecom
|
NEC
|
net2phone
|
New Horizon Communications
|
NSU Broward Center of Innovation
|
Ooma Inc
|
Phoenix NAP
|
Poly
|
RabbitRun
|
Rackspace
|
Radix IoT, LLC a Compass Datacenters Company
|
Redstor
|
Scalefusion
|
Shift Financial Insights
|
Sinch
|
SkySwitch
|
Snom, A Vtech Company
|
Spectrum Business
|
Stock in the Channel
|
Tallac Networks
|
Tech Hub South Florida
|
Telesystem
|
Telinta
|
Telispire
|
The Frontier Hub
|
TierPoint
|
TouchTone Communications
|
TP-Link
|
Trifecta Networks
|
UniVoIP
|
Viasat
|
Viirtue
|
Vonage
|
WestFax
|
Windstream Enterprise
|
Zoom
|
|
New MSP Expo Exhibitors recently added include:
|
7FigureMSP
|
Arpio
|
Connect Me Voice
|
D3 Security
|
Databank
|
Emersion
|
Fabrics, Inc
|
FatPipe Networks
|
GOIP GROUP
|
Inceptus
|
Intel
|
Intuit
|
JumpFactor
|
Kaduu
|
Keeper Security
|
Keychest
|
MACH Networks
|
Manage Engine
|
Nuso
|
OceanTech
|
Patent Professor
|
PowerDMARC
|
Premier BPO
|
RAY ALLEN, Inc.
|
Scalefusion
|
Site24x7
|
Taurix
|
TD Synnex
|
Vertiv
|
Vijilan Security LLC
|
Zadara Storage
|
Zerowall.io
New IoT Evolution Expo Exhibitors recently added include:
|
1nce Inc
|
Cocoflo Innovations
|
GetWireless
|
HCL Technologies Ltd.
|
SADELABS
|
SOFTGENT
|
TDEngine
|
Telefónica Global Solutions
|
US Cellular
|
Verizon
|
|
New Future of Work Expo Exhibitors recently added Include:
New CannaTech Expo Exhibitors recently added Include:
- Alvarez Technology Group
- DanTech Services Inc
Through its in-depth education, showcase of innovative solutions, robust exhibit floor and unique audience, ITEXPO has become the leading event for IT professionals, C-levels and business owners, developers, and the channel to gather and learn about digital transformation. Resellers, enterprises, service providers, media, manufacturers and developers come to ITEXPO to make their purchasing decisions and select new partners.
For more information or to register for ITEXPO, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries, contact Michelle Connolly. Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or advertising packages for ITEXPO should contact TMC's Joe Fabiano at 203-852-6800 x132 or Maureen Gambino at 203-852-6800 x109.
For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.
About TMC
Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Media and Analyst Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
TMC
203-852-6800 x 170
[email protected]
