10 Internet Safety Rules Everyone Should Know





As technology evolves, so does the way hackers uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in websites and apps. To stay safe online, it’s necessary to be aware of the latest internet safety risks and learn how to protect yourself from them.

Here are ten internet safety rules that everyone should know. By following these simple tips, you can help protect your private information.

1. Keep your software up to date.

One of the best ways to protect your computer from security threats is to keep your software up to date. This includes your operating system, web browser, and any plugins or extensions that you've installed.

Whenever a new security vulnerability is discovered, hackers will try to exploit it as quickly as possible. Software developers will usually release a patch to fix the problem, but you need to install it to be protected.

2. Use strong passwords

Use strong passwords to keep your online accounts safe. A strong password should be at least eight characters long and contain a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid using common words or easily guessed phrases, and don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.

3. Don’t click on unknown links.

Be careful about clicking on links in emails, social media posts, or text messages. Don't click on the link if you’re unsure where the link will take you.

Hackers can create fake websites that look identical to the real thing. If you enter your login credentials on one of these sites, the hackers will be able to steal your account information.

4. Avoid public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are often not as secure as you think. If possible, avoid using them to log in to sensitive accounts or enter personal information.

If you need to use public Wi-Fi, make sure you’re using a VPN to encrypt your traffic and protect your information.

5. Be careful what you download.

Be careful about what you download from the internet, especially from an untrustworthy source. Hackers can embed malicious code in programs and files that can infect your computer with malware.

Ensure you have a good antivirus program installed and that it’s up to date. Scan any files you download before opening them.

6. Don’t overshare on social media.

Keep in mind how much personal information you provide on social networking platforms. Hackers can use this information to steal your identity or even hack into your accounts.

Limit the amount of personal information you share, and don’t post anything you wouldn’t want the world to see.

7. Watch out for phishing scams.

Phishing scams are a common way for hackers to steal personal information. They typically involve an email or message that looks like it’s from a legitimate company or website but is actually a fake.

The message will usually include a link that takes you to a fake website where you’re asked to enter personal information. This information is then used to steal your identity or hack your accounts.

8. Check website security before you enter personal information.

Ensure the site is secure when you’re about to enter personal information on a website. Look for “https” at the beginning of the URL and a locked padlock icon in your browser.

This means the site is using SSL encryption to protect your information. Don’t enter any personal information on a website that isn’t secure.

9. Use two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security that can help protect your accounts. With two-factor authentication, you’re typically required to enter a code that’s sent to your phone in addition to a password.

This makes it much harder for hackers to access your account, even if they have your password. Many popular websites and online services offer two-factor authentication.

10. Be aware of scams

There are a lot of scams out there, and new ones are constantly being created. Be aware of common scams, such as fake offers or prizes, phishing emails, and fake tech support calls.

Never give out personal information or money to someone you don’t know, and be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true.

You can help protect yourself and your information from hackers and scammers by following these tips. If you think you’ve been the scam victim, contact the company or website involved and report it to the authorities. Stay safe out there!

About the Author

Jason Boot is the Toronto-born author who famously tasted and reviewed every doughnut in New York city and lived to tell about it. His passion is cybersecurity and has spent the past four years building the world’s biggest panic room for his new game show “Panic”.