FEATURE NEWS

How Workplace Culture is Changing

By

Workplace culture is continuing to change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing changing in workforce models. Organizations are pivoting business strategies as new ways to work evolve and culture has become a key are of focus for many of them.

Quantum Workplace’s latest research report, Unpacking Organizational Culture in a New World of Work, provided a new perspective on the role company culture plays in organizations.

The study finds that organizational culture has changed for 35% of employees the past two years, but only 28% of employees felt culture most strongly in their physical workplaces. Generally, employees experience organizational culture most strongly in mission or values statements, through recognition and celebrations, and companies’ approach to employee performance.

Importantly – though perhaps not surprisingly – engagement matters when it comes to perception of culture, as highly engaged employees were 4.5 times less likely feel their company culture declined or worsened in the past two years compared than their less engaged colleagues.

Also of note, especially with the rise of new work models, remote and hybrid employees are more likely to feel their company’s culture improved. This finding supports to idea that employees are placing higher value on flexibility and work-life balance, and the fact that many companies have made efforts to enable remote and hybrid workers to function effectively from anywhere.

At the same time, employees working entirely on-site tend to feel corporate culture has declined.

“Our research shows that organizational cultures can greatly impact employees’ engagement and willingness to stay in their current jobs,” said Quantum Workplace Lead Researcher Shane McFeely.

Quantum provides five tips for creating an engaging culture. Organizations should:

  • Aim their culture strategies at engagement;
  • Evolve their approach to employee performance;
  • Focus on driving trust-building leadership practices;
  • Weave employee recognition into all the organization does; and
  • Invest in technology that will help the organization see, understand and act on culture.

“Companies will need to be more intentional with company culture to keep their employees engaged, retain key talent and be competitive in attracting new workers,” said McFeely.

Be part of the conversation about how the workplace continues to evolve, along with the dynamics impacting both culture and success, at Future of Work Expo 2022. The conference focuses on key elements of today's re-imagined workplace, not just for improving productivity, but also providing a better employee and customer experiences, through the intersection of technology and the human element. Future of Work Expo is part of the #TECHSUPERSHOW experience, taking place June 21-24, 2022 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.




Edited by Erik Linask
Author Info
Greg Tavarez

TechZone360 Editor

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

5 Content Creation Tips Successful Digital Marketing Agencies Use

By: Contributing Writer    5/20/2022

Content creation is the foundation of any successful digital marketing campaign, but that doesn't mean it's easy. The best digital marketing agenci…

Read More

How Workplace Culture is Changing

By: Greg Tavarez    5/17/2022

Quantum Workplace's research report, Unpacking Organizational Culture in a New World of Work, showed organization culture changed for 35% of employees…

Read More

Have Web-Based Programs Replaced Downloaded Programs?

By: Contributing Writer    5/16/2022

What does the future hold for the development of downloadable programmes? Will businesses such as a UK online casino still think it vital to offer a m…

Read More

10 Internet Safety Rules Everyone Should Know

By: Contributing Writer    5/13/2022

As technology evolves, so does the way hackers uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in websites and apps. To stay safe online, it's necessary to be awa…

Read More

EVgo to Provide EV Charging Infrastructure in Portland, Maine

By: Greg Tavarez    5/10/2022

EVgo will partner with the city of Portland, Maine, to install eight direct current faster chargers and up to 44 Level 2 chargers to help reduce emiss…

Read More
View All News