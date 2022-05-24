MindFly, EuroLeague Announce Player Bodycams for 1st-person Perspective

You’ve probably heard players and coaches on various sports teams “mic’d up” during games, giving fans – and commentators – a first-hand look at what’s happening on the field and sidelines. Israeli startup MindFly is taking that experience to a new level. The company uses AI-powered bodycams and an AI cloud platform to provide an automated end-to-end solution, offered without any need for additional crew or infrastructure.

MindFly and EuroLeague, Europe's top tier league for professional basketball, announced an agreement that will fit players with a MindFly AI-powered bodycam during games in the upcoming season. The bodycams will enable fans to watch, hear and experience everything their favorite player does while on the court.

"Our message to the clubs and players is 'you wear the vest, we do the rest,' and today MindFly creates new and exciting content for all sports fans, which did not previously exist," said Eran Tal, MindFly co-founder and CEO. "We are currently in advanced negotiations to sign agreements with several clubs and top football leagues in Europe and with several major broadcasters. We will extend our partnerships globally in the coming year, focusing on clubs, leagues and top broadcasters in Europe and the U.S."

Two to three players will wear the bodycams during matches. MindFly's cloud-based AI system will create first-person point of view, or FPV, highlights for EuroLeague social channels from the footage collected. There are plans to convert the content into NFTs and be sold to EuroLeague fans.

MindFly and Bayern Munich basketball club recently signed a similar agreement. The club's players will wear the bodycams during training sessions, and the content will be used on its social platforms and possibly sold as NFT.

"MindFly's FPV solution will transport fans right into the court during matches and training sessions and deepen the relationships between fans, players clubs and leagues," said Alex Ferrer, EuroLeague's senior director, marketing and communication. "We're proud to offer such a stupendous innovation to our fans."

The system is broadcasting selected video clips from key moments of games and training, and soon it will broadcast full games in real-time. The solution is adapted to all media channels, including social media, NFT, OTT, websites, D2C apps and television on all devices.