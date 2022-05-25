Mastercard Launches Cyber Front Threat Simulation Platform

Innovating around cybersecurity is critical across industries facing digitization as the cost of global cybercrime is expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Providing its clients a view of their cyber risk through RiskRecon and Cyber Quant, Mastercard has continues to invest in emerging cybersecurity technologies.

Mastercard announced the launch of Cyber Front, a new attack simulation and assessment platform. Cyber Front, part of Mastercard’s Cybersecurity and Risk consulting practice, will help businesses and governments enhance their cybersecurity operational resilience.

The goal is to have organizations understand if their current systems are effective and identify areas of exposure to ensure protection in the short term and long term. Cyber Front will enable organizations to improve cybersecurity investments with continuous validation by revealing security gaps and providing mitigation insights in real time. The platform will help customers strengthen digital ecosystems by validating the effectiveness of their cybersecurity controls to prevent and detect threats.

“Organizations not only need robust defenses today, they need to be testing, learning and adapting to remain resilient tomorrow,” said Raj Seshadri, president of Data & Services at Mastercard. “Our investment in Picus Security and the launch of Cyber Front will enable swifter, smarter cybersecurity decisions with better outcomes for our customers, their employees and, ultimately, their users.”

Mastercard’s comprehensive and actionable data-driven services that help companies drive performance and minimize risks enterprise-wide will expand with the addition of Cyber Front. This is continuing Mastercard’s focus on strengthening cyber protections and intelligence globally.