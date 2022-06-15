



When you think about all the sensitive and personal data that is shared online - from credit card numbers to Social Security numbers - it's easy to see why digital certificates are so necessary. These certificates help ensure that the data passing between your computer and the websites you visit are safe and secure. But what happens when something goes wrong with a digital certificate? This article will discuss the best ways to govern digital certificate issues.

What Are Digital Certificates?

When conducting business online, it is essential to be able to verify the identity of the parties involved. Digital certificates are one way to establish trust and ensure that data is not tampered with during transmission. A digital certificate contains a public key that can be used to encrypt data and information about the certificate's owner, such as their name and contact details. The certificate is signed by a trusted third party, a Certificate Authority (CA), which verifies the certificate owner's identity. When users receive a digital certificate from a CA, they can be confident that the certificate is valid and that the individual or organization listed on the certificate is who they claim to be.

PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is a system to issue, manage, and revoke digital certificates. The importance of PKI is to ensure that sensitive data remains confidential and that only authorized parties have access to it. Using PKI, businesses can protect themselves against cyber attacks and fraud and build trust with their customers.

How To Ensure That Your Digital Certificate Is Functioning Properly

It is essential to regularly check that your digital certificate is valid and has not been revoked. You can do this by checking the Certificate Transparency logs for your domain. These logs are a public record of all certificates that have been issued for a domain, as well as any that have been revoked. If you find that your certificate has been revoked, you will need to contact your CA to have it reissued.

You should also ensure that your website uses SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or TLS (Transport Layer Security) to encrypt traffic. These protocols use the public key in a digital certificate to establish a secure connection between a web server and a browser. Without SSL or TLS, data would be transmitted over the internet without being encrypted, which would leave it vulnerable to interception.

To check that your website uses SSL or TLS, you can use a tool like Qualys SSL Labs. This tool will analyze your website and give you a rating of A+, A, B, C, or D. An A+ rating indicates that your site uses the latest security protocols and is considered very secure.

What To Do If Something Goes Wrong With Your Digital Certificate

If you find that your digital certificate has been revoked, you will need to contact your CA to have it reissued. You should also update your website to use the new certificate as soon as possible.

Creating a disaster recovery plan for your digital certificates is also essential. This plan should include steps for how to replace a lost or stolen certificate, as well as how to revoke a compromised certificate. By having a plan in place, you can minimize the impact of an incident on your business.

Tips For Creating A Disaster Recovery Plan For Digital Certificates

There are a few things that you should keep in mind when creating a disaster recovery plan for digital certificates. First, you will need to have a backup of your private key. This backup should be stored in a safe location, such as a secure server or USB drive. Without the private key, you cannot generate new certificates.

You will also need to create procedures for revoking and replacing lost or stolen certificates. These procedures should be tested regularly to ensure that they are effective. Finally, you should ensure that all employees with access to the certificates are trained on the proper procedures for using and managing them.

By following these tips, you can create a disaster recovery plan to help ensure that your business can continue operating even if something happens to your digital certificates.

Conclusion

Digital certificates are an essential part of doing business online. By understanding how they work and taking steps to ensure that they are appropriately managed, you can protect your business from cyber attacks and fraud. Additionally, by having a disaster recovery plan in place, you can minimize the impact of an incident on your business.