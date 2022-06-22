Telarus Scoops Up TCG at ITEXPO

As the term “Master Agent” continues to fade from the modern vernacular, being replaced by providers and ecosystem partners and distributers alike by the term “Technology Solutions Brokerage,” the industry category is continuing to see changes in approach, and consolidation through M&A.

The latest announcement by Telarus, a global leader in brokering unified communications, contact center, network services, cybersecurity, IoT, and mobility technologies, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Florida-based TCG, a leading brokerage of Advanced Network, Unified Communications, and mobile internet access solutions.

Telarus is the self-proclaimed largest Technology Solutions Brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand, with a portfolio of 290 leading suppliers..

They’ve innovated in creating their own platforms, apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE solutions. With an early investment in sales engineering experts, the company also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services.

Celebrating their 20th year in business, the TCG acquisition creates largest Technology Solutions Brokerage (TSB) in the US.

“We are excited to welcome TCG’s employees and technology advisors to the Telarus family,” commented Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “Dan Pirigyi and his leadership team have a legacy of methodically growing the business and helping their partners achieve their goals, especially related to Network, UCaaS, and Cybersecurity – three areas of strategic growth and continued investment for us.

“The synergy between our two companies is pretty amazing,” added Dan Pirigyi, president of TCG and now the SVP of Strategic Partners at Telarus. “When you look at culture, supplier portfolios, and our respective partner support structures, it is clear just how complementary our companies are.”

Once the transaction is finalized, Telarus will be recognized as the top TSB for a majority of the relevant and influential network and cloud-based service providers in the channel. The combined organization will offer its network of global independent advisors unparalleled access to technical expertise, supplier support, increased vendor options, proprietary engineering software tools, complimentary educational opportunities, and preferential pricing that no other TSB can offer.

TCG, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was founded in 1991. With Dan Pirigyi taking the leadership reins in 2012, TCG experienced an acceleration of its already impressive growth trajectory. Boasting over 6,000 nationwide partners and 20 channel managers positioned strategically across the country, TCG is best known for the consistent white-glove service they provide to their technology advisors, MSPs, VARs, and integrators.

“Our combined company will have over a dozen more partner development managers in the field, which means we will be able to deliver the extended value proposition to our valued partners on an increasingly local basis,” added Dan Foster, CRO of Telarus. “With our combined back-office staff of industry veterans, patented software tools, and sales engineers, we will continue to raise the bar of delivering white glove, personalized service that advisors have come to expect.”

Telarus is a Gold Sponsor of ITEXPO and located in Booth #211. TCG is a Platinum sponsor and can be found, along with many of its suppliers, in the TCG Pavilion.